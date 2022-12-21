The following Connectors are used for connecting an external SAP or non-SAP system to an ABAP system.

Depending on the technology of the external system, choose the corresponding Connector:

- C/C++ based systems: NW RFC SDK

- Java based systems: JCo

- Microsoft .NET based systems: NCo

- Systems that provide an XML-based interface via various network protocols (HTTP, FTP, MIME, Email): SAP BC

- Cloud applications running on SAP BTP: SCC