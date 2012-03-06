ABAP Connectivity

Learn about ABAP connectivity technologies for remote SAP- and non-SAP systems which include usage of internet protocols like HTTP(s), TCP(s), MQTT and data formats like XML and SAP protocols and formats like RFC/BAPI, IDoc and ALE/EDI.

Real-time events with ABAP Channels

MQTT client in ABAP

ABAP Daemons

Fast RFC serialization

ABAP Channels

ABAP Channels enable real-time event-driven communication by replacing polling through push notifications based on publish-subscribe mechanism and WebSockets.

Industrial IoT Scenarios

The Industrial IoT make it possible to connect things via sensors to influence decisions, bring transparency and real-time information. ABAP supports Industrial IoT scenarios with native TCP/IP protocols based on the ABAP Channels.

ABAP Daemons

MQTT in ABAP

