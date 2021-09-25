What's New September 2021

September 21, 2021 - SAP Support has now implemented a process to answer how-to categorized support tickets on SAP Community directly. The main objective behind this new process is to secure and increase customer satisfaction.

By integrating the SAP Community into our unified support experience as an alternate support channel, you can benefit from quick access to expert advice. Access knowledge and get answers to how-to questions from the SAP Community.

The SAP Community is your ideal place for your how-to questions so you can receive answers fast through community exchange. Experience the benefits of this additional way to engage and get your how-to questions answered appropriately. Receiving answers through collaboration with SAP Community members reduces your overall effort for support requests and to create an incident with Product Support.

For how-to questions that get submitted as Product Support incidents, the Support Engineer will leverage the SAP Community for you and answers your question in an SAP Community thread using a generic user called “SAP Support." You'll see this "expert status" icon next to the SAP Support profile in each instance.



