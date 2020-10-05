What's New September 2020

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

Planned Downtime on SAP Community

September 30, 2020 – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, there will be a 3-hour planned downtime on SAP Community between 11 am CEST (5 am ET, 2 am PT).

This planned downtime will impact the following SAP Cloud Platform (SCP) based services:

  • activity stream
  • content tagging service
  • gamification notification service
  • GDPR service
  • metadata service
  • moderation service
  • subscription service
  • tag suggestion service
  • user management service

Please plan your work accordingly.

Enhancements to the Answers Page

September 10, 2020 – With recent enhancements to the answers page on Community, you can help to improve a question even if you don’t have the answer using the new comments form. While we still have the standard answer box to submit an answer, you can also comment to enhance, add to the question or make clarifications.

You’ll also notice that the “Follow” and “share” buttons have been moved to the left side.

New Tags Introduced

September 10, 2020 – The following new tags have been added to the SAP Community:

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects

Python

SAP University Alliances

The following tags were renamed :

Tag name changed from 'UI data protection logging for SAP S/4HANA' to 'UI data protection logging for SAP S/4HANA Cloud'

Tag name changed from 'Workconnect by SAP' to 'WorkConnect by SAP'

Tag name changed from 'UI data protection masking for SAP S/4HANA' to 'UI data protection masking for SAP S/4HANA Cloud'

