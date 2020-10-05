What's New September 2020

Planned Downtime on SAP Community
September 30, 2020 – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, there will be a 3-hour planned downtime on SAP Community between 11 am CEST (5 am ET, 2 am PT).
This planned downtime will impact the following SAP Cloud Platform (SCP) based services:
- activity stream
- content tagging service
- gamification notification service
- GDPR service
- metadata service
- moderation service
- subscription service
- tag suggestion service
- user management service
Enhancements to the Answers Page
September 10, 2020 – With recent enhancements to the answers page on Community, you can help to improve a question even if you don’t have the answer using the new comments form. While we still have the standard answer box to submit an answer, you can also comment to enhance, add to the question or make clarifications.
You’ll also notice that the “Follow” and “share” buttons have been moved to the left side.