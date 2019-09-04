What's New? September 2019

September 9, 2019





On Wednesday, September 11, SAP Community is getting a new home.





You'll still be able to access SAP Community from SAP.com -- but not from the very top navigation. Instead, you'll find us in the Services and Support drop-down.





Bookmarked SAP Community pages will redirect to our new home, and sap.com/community.html will bring you to our homepage…although we encourage everyone to remember community.sap.com as the best way to get to SAP Community!





You'll see some changes to the look of the new site. For example, we've overhauled the topic pages -- and you can experience them for yourselves come Wednesday. Most noticeably, we'll have our own site navigation (see below), an update that should come as a relief to those who find the mega menu cumbersome.





We are in the process of rolling out another new feature for the site too, and we'll announce that in a future What's New update.



