What's New October 2021

October 12, 2021 - Just in time for SAP TechEd 2021, we're introducing Groups to SAP Community. The Groups functionality is a new capability that allows individuals with common interests to connect and engage in various activities.

Within a Group, content and discussions are focused on a specific topic. We are kicking off with a couple of Groups. The first being of course our favorite little off-topic area, the Coffee Corner. Since the launch of the Coffee Corner, it has always been within the virtual as well as physical worlds.

The second we’ve added is dedicated to SAP TechEd! Come and join the SAP TechEd Group where you’ll be able to connect with fellow event attendees, engage with the experts, stay up to date about upcoming deep-dive sessions, and more.

Read more in this blog post.