What's New October 2021

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New Topic Pages on SAP Community

October 28, 2021 - The following topic pages went live on SAP Community in September and October:

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Product Compliance Applications

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Management and Assembly

SAP Road Map Explorer

SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise

SAP on Windows Server

SAP on SQL Server

Virtualization Infrastructure

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Business Process Intelligence (BPI)

New Groups Functionality on SAP Community

October 12, 2021 - Just in time for SAP TechEd 2021, we're introducing Groups to SAP Community. The Groups functionality is a new capability that allows individuals with common interests to connect and engage in various activities.

Within a Group, content and discussions are focused on a specific topic. We are kicking off with a couple of Groups. The first being of course our favorite little off-topic area, the Coffee Corner. Since the launch of the Coffee Corner, it has always been within the virtual as well as physical worlds.

The second we’ve added is dedicated to SAP TechEd! Come and join the SAP TechEd Group where you’ll be able to connect with fellow event attendees, engage with the experts, stay up to date about upcoming deep-dive sessions, and more.

Read more in this blog post.

New in Search - Tutorials

October 7, 2021 - Now, when you search a particular topic on SAP Community, you can choose to search for learning content by selecting the "tutorials" option. This will help make your learning journey easier!

New Tags on SAP Community

New tags:
SAP AppGyver

SAP Automation Pilot

SAP Enterprise Product Engineering

SAP Product and REACH Compliance

SAP Teamcenter by Siemens

test automation tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Retired tags:
SAP Process Mining by Celonis

SAP Process Mining by Celonis, cloud edition

SAP REACH Compliance

