What's New? October 2019

Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: October 14 – October 20
October 22, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for October 14 to October 20.
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: October 7 – October 13
October 15, 2019
New TIP Video: Using Bookmarks
October 15, 2019
This new TIP video shows how to bookmark individual questions, blog posts, and tags within SAP Community.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as finding content that interests you, personalizing your profile, changing your email notifications, and completing missions and earning badges. Check them out!
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: September 30 – October 6
October 15, 2019
Dennis Padia — Member of the Month, October 2019
October 7, 2019
Every month, we add a member to our Hall of Fame for exemplary behavior within SAP Community. For October, we recognize Dennis Padia, who, in a little over a year, received hard-to-earn badges, won the SAP TechEd scholarship contest, and became a Member of the Month.
Community Talks – Call for Proposals for SAP TechEd Bangalore 2019
October 4, 2019
We held Community Talks at SAP TechEd in Vegas. We're holding them in Barcelona. And now we want to add them to Bangalore!
Delivered by SAP Community members for SAP Community members, Community Talks are 20-minute sessions (followed by 5 to 8 minutes for Q&A) where speakers have the opportunity to talk about their SAP career journey, lessons learned during SAP-related projects or tasks, tips they can share with their peers, or how to build their brand in the community.
If you'd like to give a Community Talk in Bangalore, learn how you can submit your proposal.
SAP Community at SAP TechEd in Barcelona
October 1, 2019
In this blog post, Craig Cmehil, head of the Community & Influencers team, gives a breakdown of everything that SAP TechEd attendees can expect in the Developer Garage and Community Lounge areas in Barcelona.