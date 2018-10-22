What's New? October 2018

A Q&A environment that makes it easier to identify which questions have been answered, directs members to tips to consider before asking anything, and provides related questions for anyone looking to learn even more

A brand-new profile page that's so different, it requires a separate blog post to do it justice

An entry point for topics with descriptions, details, and filtering that the former Browse Community page lacked

Topic pages curated by SAP product experts, so visitors will get technical data and more relevant information straight from the teams that know the products best

A redesigned home page with an immediate search option, clearer direction for getting started and participating, and a flexible layout for highlighting the information that visitors want

Revamped resource pages that help members and visitors get the most from SAP Community

A section with convenient options for finding upcoming events

And that's just for now. The improvements aren't stopping here. The evolution continues, so keep an eye on the "What's New" section for future announcements!