What's New? October 2018

October 22, 2018
- The site is now optimized for use with IE11 providing a better overall user experience.
- Improved "View all" link for blogs and questions so users can go directly to answers and blogs for a specific tag filtered from the community topic pages.
- The Profile avatar has been corrected for community pages rather than the anonymous silhouette previously showing.
- Last but not least, we have resolved some security issues.
On September 27, 2018, new designs and features were rolled out for the SAP Community -- the first of many improvements designed to deliver a better member experience. Craig Cmehil gave a sneak peek of the progress earlier this week. Now you can see the updates live for yourself!
Check out what's new with the SAP Community experience:
A Q&A environment that makes it easier to identify which questions have been answered, directs members to tips to consider before asking anything, and provides related questions for anyone looking to learn even more
- A brand-new profile page that's so different, it requires a separate blog post to do it justice
- An entry point for topics with descriptions, details, and filtering that the former Browse Community page lacked
- Topic pages curated by SAP product experts, so visitors will get technical data and more relevant information straight from the teams that know the products best
- A redesigned home page with an immediate search option, clearer direction for getting started and participating, and a flexible layout for highlighting the information that visitors want
- Revamped resource pages that help members and visitors get the most from SAP Community
- A section with convenient options for finding upcoming events
And that's just for now. The improvements aren't stopping here. The evolution continues, so keep an eye on the "What's New" section for future announcements!
SAP TechEd Explorer Scholarship
SAP Community recently held a contest to give members a chance to attend an SAP TechEd conference for the first time! Open only to members who had never been to SAP TechEd, the contest invited participants to write a blog post about why they wanted to attend the event and to shoot videos explaining how they got involved with SAP offerings.
Winners
Many thanks to everyone who entered the SAP TechEd Explorer Scholarship contest -- and congratulations to those who earned free passes! Here are the winners -- with links to their entries: