What's New November 2020

November 5, 2020 – You’ll notice a slight change on the Answers page. We have added a new feature called “I have a similar question.” When you click on “I have a similar question” you automatically upvote the question and you follow it. (You can undo it by choosing to downvote and unfollow the question.)

However, we added this feature specifically to make it easier for you to be able to indicate you have a similar problem and to encourage the voting and follow feature vs. commenting on the question and/or asking if there are any updates.