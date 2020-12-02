What's New November 2020

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

Enhancements to Answers

November 5, 2020 – You’ll notice a slight change on the Answers page. We have added a new feature called “I have a similar question.” When you click on “I have a similar question” you automatically upvote the question and you follow it. (You can undo it by choosing to downvote and unfollow the question.)

However, we added this feature specifically to make it easier for you to be able to indicate you have a similar problem and to encourage the voting and follow feature vs. commenting on the question and/or asking if there are any updates.

What's New 2020 Archive

What's New January 2020

What's New February 2020

What's New March 2020

What's New April 2020

What's New May 2020

What's New July 2020

What's New August 2020

What's New September 2020

What's New October 2020

What's New 2019 Archive

What's New 2019