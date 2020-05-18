What's New May 2020

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New Tags on Community

May 31, 2020 - The following tags went live on the community:

UI data protection logging for SAP S/4HANA

UI data protection masking for SAP S/4HANA

And these tags were renamed :

C4C Cloud for Sales was renamed to C4C Sales

C4C Cloud for Service was renamed to C4C Service

Primary Tags Now Available in All Languages

May 20, 2020 - The community has now removed tag language dependencies so users can select any tag for any currently supported language on blogs and questions. 

Ten New Sub-pages Under SAP S/4HANA

May 20, 2020 - There are now 10 new subpages under the S/4HANA topic page that is dedicated to the S/4HANA on-premise. 

These are the new pages that were created:

Read this blog post for more details.

Two New Missions Available

May 20, 2020 - To recognize those of you who make the SAP Community a regular part of your day, we have two new streak missions for you.

Read more in this blog post.

UX LIghtbox Enabled for Blogs

May 13, 2020 – When you’re writing a blog post and adding images, you want the reader to be able to clearly view the image, correct? Now, with the latest UX improvement, readers can click on the image to make it full screen (it’s original size) for better viewing.

New Tags Introduced to the Community

May 8, 2020 - The following tags went live on SAP Community:

SAP Cloud ALM

Business Entity Recognition

SAP HANA Cloud

SAP Document Compliance

The following tags were renamed:

'SAP Cloud Platform Identity Authentication' to 'Identity Authentication'

'SAP Data Hub' to 'SAP Data Intelligence'

'SAP Data Intelligence' to 'SAP Data Intelligence, cloud edition'

'SAP Cloud Platform Identity Provisioning' to 'Identity Provisioning'

New Videos! Asking and Answering Questions in the SAP Community

May 8, 2020 – If you have questions that you want to ask on SAP Community, you'll benefit from this advice from members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team.

Learn more in Tips for Asking Questions on SAP Community and Tips for Answering Questions on SAP Community.

Some key tips include:

  • The more information you provide in your question, the better the answer will be.
  • Look at other community members’ questions to see how they phrase their questions for the best result.
  • Be sure to search the community for the answer first, to show that you’ve made the effort before posting a question.

You'll also want to visit our Resources section for additional guidance about asking questions on SAP Community.

Announcement: Planned Technical Maintenance - May 4, 2020

May 1, 2020 - There will be a planned technical maintenance of people.sap.com on Monday, 4th May starting at 8 am CET (2 am ET; May 3 11 pm PT) for 24 hours. During this time, registered users will not be able to edit personal data in their profiles (e.g. name, bio, expertise, visibility settings), or upload avatars.

