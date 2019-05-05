What's New? May 2019

Efforts to Accept More Answers
May 29, 2019
In support of recent member-driven initiatives -- and to help increase the number of questions with accepted answers -- the SAP Community team is introducing a new Q&A policy for upvotes.
We are currently developing a new feature that will automatically accept answers after 5+ number of net votes. And while we're waiting for that feature to roll out, we'll accept the answers manually. Once every 14 days, we’ll run a report that identifies answers with 5+ votes, and we’ll go through the process of accepting them ourselves.
By basing the correct answers on upvotes, we give our members the power to identify the best solutions to problems, while improving the SAP Community as a resource for useful information.
To learn more, please read this blog post.
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: May 20 – May 26, 2019
May 28, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for May 20 to May 26, 2019.
Grab Your Towel and Earn the Hitchhiker Badge
May 27, 2019
Saturday, May 25 was Towel Day -- the time of year when Douglas Adams fans show their love for the author and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."
To show our appreciation as well (and taking a cue from members' musing), we have launched the Hitchhiker mission.
To complete the mission and receive its corresponding badge, you need to earn 42 accepted answers (the same number that is the "Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything”).
You can learn more about the mission, the badge, and eligibility in this blog post.
Introducing Our Latest Influencer Program: SAP Champions
May 23, 2019
We expect to launch the new SAP Champions program fully and officially at SAP TechEd. We are in the process of recruiting SAP Champions, who are among the top contributors within SAP Community. By answering questions, sharing knowledge through blog posts, speaking at events, and more, they help members get the most out of the community, everywhere and anywhere!
Learn more about the SAP Champions program.
New Community Call and Replays
May 23, 2019
Hosted by the SAP Community team, the free Community Calls are some of the most engaging webinars around -- addressing a variety of topics of interest to SAP Community members.
Here is the latest call that we've added to our schedule: Keep Your Code Secure, June 5.
Missed some recent calls or looking for a refresher? Then check out the 2019 replays and resources, including Boost Your Cloud Foundry Edit-Build-Deploy-Test-Debug Speed! and Altruistic Algorithms: Bringing the Power of Data Science to the Charity Sector.
Get to Know SAP Technology Ambassadors
May 22, 2019
The SAP Technology Ambassadors are SAP employees who offer a variety of insights, the most up-to-date SAP knowledge, and rich perspectives of the SAP world and ecosystem. They can often be found speaking at events, sharing content within the SAP Community, and helping to educate others in how to make the most out of their technology investments.
Want to get to know a few of the SAP Technology Ambassadors? Then watch these video profiles -- and expect more soon!
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: May 13 – May 19, 2019
May 21, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for May 13 to May 19, 2019.
Featured Blog Contributors (March and April 2019)
May 16, 2019
Every two months, we highlight blog posts based on a combination of factors, including quality indicators and traffic analytics. So if you missed some of the best SAP Community content published in March and April, check out this list of contributors and their popular blog posts.
Get to Know SAP Technology Ambassadors
May 16, 2019
The SAP Technology Ambassadors are SAP employees who offer a variety of insights, the most up-to-date SAP knowledge, and rich perspectives of the SAP world and ecosystem. They can often be found speaking at events, sharing content within the SAP Community, and helping to educate others in how to make the most out of their technology investments.
Want to get to know a few of the SAP Technology Ambassadors? Then watch these video profiles -- and expect more soon!
New Replays of Community Calls
May 15, 2019
Hosted by the SAP Community team, the free Community Calls are some of the most engaging webinars around -- addressing a variety of topics of interest to SAP Community members.
Missed some recent calls or looking for a refresher? Then check out the 2019 replays and resources, including:
- Mind-full or Mindful - Why Wellbeing Data Matters: Replay
- Understanding the User Experience of SAP S/4HANA: Replay, Presentation
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: May 6 – May 12, 2019
May 14, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for May 6 to May 12, 2019.
ABAP Community Events
May 13, 2019
Our ABAP Community Events have evolved in recent years, and a new page provides information about these types of events, explains how to organize one, and links to lists of upcoming events.
Every ABAP Community Event format is structured to help attendees share knowledge, learn new SAP technologies together, and hone their skills. Lasting an entire day, ABAP Community Events don't include passive lectures. Instead, attendees actively take part in the coding experience, focusing on the fundamentals of software development, modern ABAP, and design.
ABAP Community Events include:
- ABAP CodeRetreat: This free community-driven event allows participants to practice TDD, clean code, and refactoring using ABAP development tools (a.k.a. ABAP in Eclipse) for a whole day.
- ABAPGit BunKai: This event is a deep dive into different topics, giving attendees the opportunity to practice Git foundations, branching, pull and push requests, collaboration with Git and best practices, using version control and related tools and frameworks to support continuous testing, continuous collaboration, and related topics for the entire day.
New Community Calls and Replays
May 8, 2019
Hosted by the SAP Community team, the free Community Calls are some of the most engaging webinars around -- addressing a variety of topics of interest to SAP Community members.
Here are new calls that we've added to the schedule. Register now for the calls that interest you!
- Altruistic Algorithms: Bringing the Power of Data Science to the Charity Sector, May 23
- The RIGHT Approach to SAP S/4HANA, June 3
Missed some recent calls or looking for a refresher? Then check out the 2019 replays and resources, including:
- The IT Story of Agile: Replay
- SAP Notes Download and Upload Process Impacted. Act Now!: Replay, Presentation
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: April 29 – May 5, 2019
May 7, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for April 29 to May 5, 2019.