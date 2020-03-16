What's New March 2020

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New Tags Introduced to the Community

March 23, 2020 - The following tags have been introduced to the community:

Emotional Intelligence

Invoice Object Recommendation

Document Classification

Artificial Intelligence

EnableCX

Business Technology Platform

SAP Graph

The following tags have been removed:

SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, on-premise edition

SAP Application Interface Framework, extended edition

Tutorial - Update and Maintain Your SAP Profile

March 16, 2020 -- Take this new tutorial where you'll learn how to explore, set up, and manage the sections of your SAP profile (people.sap.com). You'll also earn the Profile Savvy badge. 

You will learn

  • How to personalize your profile and dashboard
  • About privacy settings
  • How to set up communications and work with your inbox
  • How to access and manage your bookmarks and connections
  • Ways to search, sort, and filter your content
  • How to review your activity log
  • About viewing and sharing your reputation
  • How to view your learning achievements
  • How to interact with other profiles

Be sure to read the blog post: Get to Know Your Profile Options, Help Us Get to Know You, and Earn Badges in the Process.

Announcement: Planned Downtime of Community Platform

March 4, 2020 - There will be a planned 2-hour downtime of the community platform for general maintenance on Saturday, March 7 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm CET (8:30am to 10:30am ET; 5:30am to 7:30am PT). Please save your work.

What's New 2020 Archive

What's New January 2020

What's New February 2020

What's New 2019 Archive

What's New 2019