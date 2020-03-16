What's New March 2020

Tutorial - Update and Maintain Your SAP Profile
March 16, 2020 -- Take this new tutorial where you'll learn how to explore, set up, and manage the sections of your SAP profile (people.sap.com). You'll also earn the Profile Savvy badge.
You will learn
- How to personalize your profile and dashboard
- About privacy settings
- How to set up communications and work with your inbox
- How to access and manage your bookmarks and connections
- Ways to search, sort, and filter your content
- How to review your activity log
- About viewing and sharing your reputation
- How to view your learning achievements
- How to interact with other profiles
Be sure to read the blog post: Get to Know Your Profile Options, Help Us Get to Know You, and Earn Badges in the Process.
Announcement: Planned Downtime of Community Platform
March 4, 2020 - There will be a planned 2-hour downtime of the community platform for general maintenance on Saturday, March 7 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm CET (8:30am to 10:30am ET; 5:30am to 7:30am PT). Please save your work.