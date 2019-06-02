What's New? June 2019

Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: June 17 – June 23, 2019
June 25, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for June 17 to June 23, 2019.
Changes to Notifications
June 17, 2019
On June 18, you'll be unable to make updates to your notification preferences -- as on June 19, we'll be rolling out changes to the way notifications work, moving them from the notifications section in the activity stream to a new Inbox area within your profile.
The current preferences (accessible from Communications within the Account & Settings area of your profile) are limited to email notifications:
As of the 19th, with your notifications shifting to the new Inbox within your profile, you'll have the ability to choose whether to receive notifications via email and/or internally via your profile Inbox. Further down the road, you'll also have the ability to receive notifications for things beyond SAP Community -- such as training information and outage announcements.
In some cases, you may not be able to turn off notifications for an Inbox item (such as for "Moderation events," as members should always be made aware of moderation actions affecting their content). In other cases, you may be able to turn off the notifications altogether -- specifically for things that already appear in your activity stream (e.g., content related to tags you follow).
The activity stream itself won't change, and you'll still access it via your profile flyout menu.
If you select Notifications from this menu, however, you'll be redirected to the new Inbox within your profile.
When the rollout is complete on the 19th, you'll find that all your email notification preferences have been retained. (That's why we need to disable changes to these preferences tomorrow -- so we can migrate current notifications settings.) Your notifications from the last year will migrate over as well, appearing in your Inbox along with all other new notifications that have been selected from the Inbox options in your Communications preferences.
This new Inbox approach offers advantages not found in the current notifications service. For example, in addition to giving you the ability to mark all notifications as read, the Inbox will allow you to filter notifications by read and unread.
You'll also be able to delete notifications, as well as mark read notifications as unread (as you can now).
The notifications themselves have been expanded to provide more information. They'll include a snippet of the message, giving you a better sense of what the notification is about -- versus the standard information found in notifications now.
Other improvements will be coming in the future, such as a search functionality for notifications. And as previously noted, the Inbox will eventually feature notifications from other SAP areas and for other types of information, such as incident updates for support tickets, reminders about the expiration of license renewals, training completions, and system outages. In fact, this change from notifications to the profile Inbox was to accommodate information from outside SAP Community -- and to provide a consistent experience across the board. By consolidating and harmonizing where and how you receive the various notifications (from SAP Community and elsewhere), the Inbox will give you a single source for accessing the information you need and want.
Pavan Bhamidipati — Member of the Month, June 2019
June 6, 2019
Every month, we add a member to our Hall of Fame for exemplary behavior within SAP Community. For June, we recognize Pavan Bhamidipati. A member since 2008, Pavan has been a staple in the community for many years, keeping up to date with evolving technologies while growing and sharing his knowledge. An avid runner, he points out that it's not always about time and pace -- it's all about the target.
