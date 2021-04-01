What's New July 2021

New Topic Pages in SAP Community
July 30, 2021 - You may have noticed a change to topic pages on SAP Community. We've added some new features to the layout to make it easier to navigate and engage.
In addition, we've introduced the following new topic pages on SAP Community in the last few months:
New topic pages that went live in the new template in June:
- SAP Integration Suite - went live on June 1st
- RISE with SAP - went live on June 3rd
- SAP Upscale Commerce - went live on June 15th
- Future of Work - went live on June 17th
- SAP Portal and SAP Launchpad Service - went live on June 21st
- DevOps - went live on June 23rd
- Mindfulness-Based Emotional Intelligence - went live on June 27th
In May:
- SAP Customer Experience went live on May 4th
- SAP for Sustainability went live on May 4th in the new template
- SAP Activate - went live on May 12th
- SAP SuccessFactors - went live on May 19th
- SAP for Mill Products and Mining - went live on May 23rd
- SAP HANA In-Memory Computing - went live on May 23rd
- SAP Data Intelligence - went live on May 27th
- Training and Adoption - went live on May 27th
- Industry Cloud - went live on May 27th
- SAP Business Technology Platform - went live on May 27th
In April:
- SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement went live on 01/04/2021
- SAPUI5 went live on 05/04/2021
- Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence went live on 06/04/2021
- SAP Analytics Cloud went live on 12/04/2021
- SAP S/4HANA went live on 19/04/2021
- SAP Master Data Governance went live on 20/04/2021
- SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation went live on 22/04/2021
- SAP Customer Checkout - went live on 26/04/2021
New! SAP Community Updated Rules of Engagement
July 9, 2021 - We have made some improvements to the way all of us engage within SAP Community, namely how we share information, how we treat each other, and how we can continue to learn.
To support this engagement, we have updated our Rules of Engagement to include the following:
User profiles
All information provided in your SAP Community profile should be accurate, true, and current. SAP may restrict your use of the SAP Community if any of the information provided is found to be inaccurate or false. For help updating your profile, follow this tutorial.
Content publication
The SAP Community websites provide a professional network and a set of community tools for connecting, sharing, and collaborating. By posting content in the SAP Community, you agree to allow anyone with access to the SAP Community to view and comment on the content you post.
- Do not post material that is confidential to you, or to a third party.
- Do not post images unless you have the rights to display the imagery in this context.
- Do not post content that is intended to impersonate another individual.
Grounds for rejection of posts or content removal
SAP reserves the right to monitor the SAP Community site. SAP also retains the right to decline to post any content or remove any previously posted User Content in the SAP Community environment, at our sole discretion.
SAP will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. If you suspect your content has been copied without authorization to any SAP website, refer to SAP Copyright Information for more information about how to submit a notice.
To continue to enjoy the Community, please adhere to our updated SAP Community Rules of Engagement, all of which are documented here. Thank you for continuing to make SAP Community a comfortable learning environment for all.