What's New January 2022

January 12, 2022 - If you’re searching for anything on SAP Community over the next few weeks, you’ll notice a brief survey pop up. It’s a short survey asking for your feedback on our most recent search engine improvements.

The survey is short and voluntary. However, we are really interested in hearing your feedback so we can continue to improve the search experience on SAP Community.

When you search, you’ll notice the following pop up asking if you found what you were looking for. Once you click “yes,” you’ll see a pop-up survey with 4-5 questions asking about your search experience. Thank you for participating!