What's New January 2022

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

Renamed and New Tags on SAP Community

January 13, 2022 - The following list shows renamed, new, retired tags on SAP Community.

Renamed:

NW Information Lifecycle Management to SAP Information Lifecycle Management

New:

SAP Digital Vehicle Suite

SAP Industry Process Framework

SAP Digital Vehicle Operations

Retired:

SAP Integration Suite tools

New Survey on Search Engine Improvements

January 12, 2022 - If you’re searching for anything on SAP Community over the next few weeks, you’ll notice a brief survey pop up. It’s a short survey asking for your feedback on our most recent search engine improvements.

The survey is short and voluntary. However, we are really interested in hearing your feedback so we can continue to improve the search experience on SAP Community.

When you search, you’ll notice the following pop up asking if you found what you were looking for. Once you click “yes,” you’ll see a pop-up survey with 4-5 questions asking about your search experience. Thank you for participating!

