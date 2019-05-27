What's New January 2020

WordPress Planned Downtime
There will be planned downtime in blogs.sap.com for up to 1 hour this Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:30 pm CET to 3:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET; 5:30 am PT) to do OS security patch installation.
Please save your work.
Missions & Badges Weekly Roundup - January 27-February 2, 2020
Audrey Stevenson publishes a weekly shout-out on Tuesdays to Community members who have earned a 2020 mission the week prior. The list covers all missions earned Monday through Sunday (midnight to midnight, UTC).
Some notable badges earned last week include:
- Master Blogger, achieved by Bärbel Winkler. See Bärbel’s long list of well-received blog posts, which includes her fascinating Blog It Forward post.
- Both Hitchhiker and Diligent Solver January 2020, earned by Saurabh Kabra. Follow Saurabh to stay on top of his excellent answers in various cloud topics, like this one about Personalized email content according to interaction interests.
Want to see all of the missions that are available for you to complete, as well as the ones you have already earned? Visit the Missions section in your profile. Want to know more about SAP Community missions and how to earn them? See the Missions and Badges Overview page.
Read the blog post.
SAP Community and Developer Events Page Changes
If you’ve visited the SAP Community and Developer Events page recently, you may have noticed a new look and feel. The layout is clear and fresh and the page loads faster!
Also, you can now look for events in a specific country (from Australia to India) or filter your choices by type of event such as SAP CodeJam, SAP InsideTrack, SAP Stammtisch, or online courses.
Issue with Q&A Moderation Alerts - Resolved
January 24, 2020 - Update: The moderation issue is resolved.
The community team is working to process the backlog of Q&A moderation alerts.
January 15, 2020 -- Due to a recent issue with our Q&A moderation system, we can't access any alerts about questions, answers, and Q&A comments. As a result, if you have submitted a moderation alert for Q&A content, we have been unable to process.
Fixing this issue is a top priority, and we'll announce when the Q&A moderation system is fully functional again. In the meantime, you may continue to submit moderation alerts for questions and answers, but please expect a delay in response from our moderation team.
Please note that this issue only affects the Q&A system. We are continuing to process all moderation alerts for blog posts and blog comments.
New Topic Pages - January 2020
SAP S/4HANA Movement Digital Experience: Building on a joint commitment to simplify and modernize customers’ journeys to the cloud, SAP and Microsoft's go-to-market partnership accelerates customer adoption of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.
New subpages:
Featured Contributors - December 2019
Please join me in congratulating the Featured Contributors for December 2019!
To round out the year, there were several Blog it Forward blog posts that garnered top ranking in December. And, as usual, there were a variety of other topics that took top place.
Hopefully, you’ll enjoy reading some of the blogs you may have missed in the last two months that come from non-employees and non-Mentor community members. We select the posts based on a combination of factors including quality indicators and traffic analytics.