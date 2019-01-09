What's New? January 2019

Tour the SAP Community with a New Tutorial (and Earn a Badge!)
January 31, 2019
Whether you're a new member or long-time participant, the Tour the SAP Community tutorial provides a fast and fun way to learn how to get the most out of your community experience.
This newly launched tutorial covers a variety of community basics, including Rules of Engagement, profile personalization, followed activities and notifications, questions and answers, and blogging.
Gaining (or brushing up on your) SAP Community knowledge is just one of the benefits of the tutorial. Any member at the Subscriber blogger level will move up to the Contributor level upon completion of the tutorial. Also, everyone who completes the tutorial will earn a brand-new Tour the Community badge!
To learn more about this new tutorial, please read the Tour the SAP Community and Earn a New Badge blog post.
Explanations for Moderation Decisions
January 30, 2019
Has this ever happened to you: You submitted content in Q&A, only to find it's been deleted without explanation? Or you raised a Q&A moderation alert that was closed, and you're left scratching your head, wondering why?
Well, no more. The moderation process now includes a step where moderators will be able to explain certain decisions about Q&A content found in pre-moderation or flagged via moderation alerts.
For example, when moderators close out alerts, they'll provide an explanation…
The same applies when moderators delete content, such as comments and answers…
and questions themselves (whether reported via moderation alert or found in pre-moderation)…
In all cases, those affected by these decisions will receive notifications for the explanations. For example, if a moderator closes an alert, the member who submitted the alert will receive a notification. With Q&A content deletion, the person who commented/answered, the question owner, and/or the member who raised the alert will receive notifications -- as appropriate.
With this new feature, we are making moderation more transparent and helping members better understand what actions were taken and why.
Whatcha Been Up To?
January 30, 2019
Your profile page now offers you the ability to track all of your activities. Simply go to your Dashboard, select Content & Following, and click Activity Log.
With the Activity Log, you can see the full list of what you've done recently, or filter by a combination of object and action types.
Congrats to the Latest Badge Winners!
January 29, 2019
Thanks to all the hard-working members who completed missions and earned badges during the week of January 21 – 27.
Podcasts, Series, and Streams from the SAP Community
January 28, 2019
Our community is broad and diverse and extremely active. Don't believe us? Then see (and hear) for yourself! Check out the podcasts, video series, and video streams hosted by SAP employees and SAP Community members
A Moment of Gratitude: Holiday Gifts and An Ode to Espresso
January 23, 2019
What does an espresso machine and a trampoline have in common? Pour yourself a cup, jump into the latest Coffee Corner conversation, and find out for yourself!
Featured Blog Contributors (November and December)
January 23, 2019
If you missed some of the best SAP Community content published near the end of last year, check out this list of contributors and their popular blog posts.
Badges, Badges, and More Badges!
January 22, 2019
Time once again to recognize the awesome members who completed missions and earned badges for their contributions! Here's the roundup for the week of January 14 – 20.
The Days Behind and Ahead for SAP Community
January 17, 2019
In his first blog post of 2019, Craig Cmehil, the head of SAP's Community & Influencers team, shares how his latest hobby has given him new insights into the workings of communities. And in promising more transparency and encouraging greater interaction in the New Year, he lays out the processes for reporting bugs and making improvement requests.
Tutorial: Using Bookmarks
January 17, 2019
SAP Community members can bookmark individual questions, blog posts, and tags (including user tags). This brief video will show you how to create and manage these bookmarks.
Are You a Maker?
January 17, 2019
Interested in crafts? Enjoy making things? Then you'll want to check out the latest Coffee Corner conversation!
Bookmarks Now Available!
January 16, 2019
As announced in the latest release notes, we have brought back one of the most highly demanded features: bookmarks.
With the return of this functionality, you'll be able to bookmark tags (including user tags), individual questions, and blog posts!
On each of these pages, you'll see a bookmark icon in the upper right.
Upon clicking the bookmark, the + sign should change as shown below. (You can turn off the bookmark by clicking again, which should return the icon to a + sign.)
You'll be able to find your bookmarks on your profile page (in the options on the left beneath your avatar). This Bookmarks section will give you the ability to edit bookmarks, filter/search, and create "labels," so you can name and group your bookmarks in the same way you can save browser bookmarks to a folder.
Please note: If you had any bookmarks in SCN, they will return as well with the return of this feature. Given the nature of the migration of content from SCN to SAP Community, you may find these bookmarks are broken. In such cases, you'll need to delete the bookmarks manually. Also: If you don't see the bookmark option, please log out, clear your browser cache, and log back in.
Fixes to Blog Formatting
January 16, 2019
Among the fixes in the latest release notes, we have corrected issues that people have been experiencing when publishing blog posts. Notably:
- Tables will no longer be cut off (for example)
- Styles will now display properly (e.g., paragraph headers will not display in larger fonts than the post title, content on right will not overlap)
Member Recognition
January 15, 2019
Once a week, we salute the members who recently earned badges and completed missions. Here are the latest (for January 7 -13).
Coffee Corner Conversations
January 11, 2019
The Coffee Corner section is a great place to start and join conversations about all kinds of topics. Here are some of the latest discussions.
- Community Tag in Q&A - why all the updates and changes: Learn about ongoing efforts to track and communicate open issues/bugs.
- Hello, 2019, I hope you're ready: Share your New Year's Resolutions -- and see what your colleagues have planned!
- Greetings, LEGO builders: If you're a LEGOs enthusiast (or just appreciate a good LEGOs set), show off and/or appreciate other members' work!
Upcoming Events for January
January 9, 2019
Explore SAP Developer and Community events from around the world, including:
- Open SAP - Software Development on SAP HANA (January 23 - February 21, 2019)
- SAP CodeJam Stuttgart (January 25, 2019)
- SAP Inside Track Walldorf (January 26, 2019)
Member Recognition
Once a week, we salute all of the members who recently earned badges and completed missions, and once a month, we recognize an exemplary SAP Community Member. Here are the latest:
- Weekly Mission & Badge Roundups (January 8): December 17 - December 23, December 24 - 30, December 31 - January 6
- Member of the Month (January 7): Sriprasad Shivaram Bhat