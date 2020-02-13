What's New February 2020

Announcement: Planned Downtime of Blogging Platform
February 14, 2020 - There will be a planned downtime on blogs.sap.com for up to 1 hour this Saturday, February 15 starting at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET; 5:30 am PT).
Please save your work.
Karma Credit Fix this Weekend
February 14, 2020 – As discussed in this thread and elsewhere, we recently discovered a bug that incorrectly awarded karma credits. We're running a fix this weekend to correct the issue in which moderator-accepted answers awarded karma credits -- and which caused these messages to appear in karma-credit logs. As a result, some members may find that their karma credit total has decreased, since the additional amount that was erroneous will be removed.
Missions & Badges Weekly Roundup - February 3-February 9, 2020
Audrey Stevenson publishes a weekly shout-out on Tuesdays to Community members who have earned a 2020 mission the week prior. The list covers all missions earned Monday through Sunday (midnight to midnight, UTC).
There was another Ripple Effect badge in this week’s roundup. Congratulations go to Peter Spielvogel, who also received the Skillful Blogger badge. You’ll want to follow him to keep an eye out for his future posts. Which blog post earned him that Ripple Effect badge? It’s this one: Planned SAP Fiori tools will simplify SAP Fiori elements development – call for beta.
Read the blog post.