What's New? February 2019

Finding What You Want to Read
February 28, 2019
Registering and logging in. Following tags and people. Setting up email notifications and checking activities. This blog post gives tips for staying on top of the content that interests you most!
SAP Stammtisch: A Different Kind of Community Event
February 28, 2019
An SAP Stammtisch is a casual gathering for community members where they can get together in an informal setting to have fun and discuss SAP-related topics. Visit the new SAP Stammtisch page to learn more about these events, get advice on how to start them, and find events in your area!
Round 'Em Up!
February 26, 2019
Check out the latest list of awesome members who completed missions and earned badges -- this time for the week of February 18 to 24.
New Episode of Coffee Corner Radio
February 21, 2019
Several SAP colleagues and community members host their own podcasts, such as Coffee Corner Radio. Hosted by members Simon Kemp and Jakob Marius Kjær, this podcast features interviews with prominent SAP Community contributors, representatives from the SAP Community team, and other SAP experts. In the latest episode, Simon and Jakob talk to Florian Henninger about how "Eclipse saved the day."
Missions Accepted…and Completed!
February 19, 2019
Congratulations to all the members who completed missions and earned badges during the week of February 11 to 17.
Community Calls
February 13, 2019
Hosted by the SAP Community team, the free Community Calls are some of the most engaging webinars around -- covering a variety of topics of interest to SAP Community members. And the newly revamped Community Calls page makes it easy for you to find information about upcoming webinars and to access replays.
The next Community Call will take place on March 6, and the topic is version 2.0 of the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for Android.
New Feature: Reporting Blog Comments
February 18, 2019
The ability to report blog comments…it has long been the subject of conversation. Such as here. And here. Oh…and here.
Members now have this option.
Reporting a blog comment is simple. Click "Alert Moderator" beneath the comment, select a reason for the alert, provide a brief explanation, and submit
Moderators will then be notified and be able to take the appropriate action
Member Recognition
Once a week, we salute the members who recently earned badges and completed missions, and once a month, we recognize an exemplary SAP Community member. Here are the latest:
- Weekly Mission & Badge Roundups (February 12): February 4 - 10, 2019
- Member of the Month (February 7): Lingaiah Vanam
You Get a Badge! And You Get a Badge! And You Get a Badge!
February 5, 2019
We've added several new missions that can earn you badges! Some of the more notable new ones:
But wait -- there's more! We've also added and revised content within the Developer Center-- and we're rolling out new badges for some of the Developer Tutorial Missions. In fact, you can earn a badge for the Get Started with SAP Cloud Platform Portal mission now!
Oh, and speaking of badges and missions…
They Got a Badge! And They Got a Badge! And They Got a Badge!
February 5, 2019
Congratulations to all of the hard-working members who completed missions and earned badges during the period of January 28 to February 3. Some people even received the highly coveted Tour the SAP Community badge (in case you didn't get the hint that you should take this new tutorial).