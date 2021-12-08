What's New December 2021

We have made some improvements to the way all of us engage within SAP Community, namely how we share information, how we treat each other, and how we can continue to learn. To continue to enjoy the Community, please adhere to our updated SAP Community Rules of Engagement, documented here.
Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.
New Topic Pages, New Tags, Renamed Tags on SAP Community
December 23, 2021 – Several new Topic pages were published on SAP Community in November: