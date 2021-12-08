What's New December 2021

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New Topic Pages, New Tags, Renamed Tags on SAP Community

December 23, 2021 – Several new Topic pages were published on SAP Community in November:

Intelligent Situation Handling

SAP Integration Strategy

SAP One Domain Model

Low-Code/No-Code Development Tools

SAP AppGyver

SAP Business One

SAP S/4HANA for group reporting

The following new tags went live on SAP Community:
SAP Analytics Cloud, connectivity

SAP Signavio Process Intelligence
The following tags were renamed:SAP Emarsys Email Deliverability to SAP Emarsys Deliverability

Oil and Gas was renamed to Oil, Gas, and Energy

