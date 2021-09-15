What's New August 2021

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New and Renamed Tags on SAP Community

August 16, 2021 - The following new tags are now live on SAP Community:

SAP Content Agent service

SAP Help Portal

The following tags were renamed:

SAP Agent Performance Management, professional edition - Name Changed from "SAP Agent Performance Management" to "SAP Agent Performance Management, professional edition"

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, project collaboration - Name Changed from "SAP Project Intelligence Network" to "SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, project collaboration"

New Topic Pages in SAP Community

August 10, 2021 - You may have noticed a change to topic pages on SAP Community. We've added some new features to the layout to make it easier to navigate and engage.

New topic pages that went live in the new template in July:​​


