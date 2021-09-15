What's New August 2021

New Topic Pages in SAP Community
August 10, 2021 - You may have noticed a change to topic pages on SAP Community. We've added some new features to the layout to make it easier to navigate and engage.
New topic pages that went live in the new template in July:
- SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence
- SAP HANA Cloud
- Fundamental Library
- SAP Application Interface Framework
- SAP Process Orchestration
- SAP Landscape Management
- SAP Landscape Management Cloud
- Small and Midsize Businesses (SMB)
- SAP Cloud Appliance Library
- SAP Analytics
- SAP for Oil, Gas, Energy
- SAP for Me
- SAP Fiori
- SAP Commerce Cloud
- SAP Customer Data
- SAP AI Business Services
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Test Data Refresh
- SAP for Utilities