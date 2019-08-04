What's New? August 2019

August 22, 2019







In a new blog post, Kati Fischer of the Community & Influencers team gives an update about the SAP Champions program. The program's manager, Kati congratulates the new SAP Champions and gives her perspective on what the program means for SAP Community.







Announced in a What's New entry in May, the SAP Champions program includes the SAP Community's top contributors. As "champions," they serve as advocates for and representatives of SAP Community. Whether on community.sap.com or at in-person events, they work to create an inclusive and receptive environment where all individuals are welcome to seek help and exchange knowledge. They promote positive constructive behavior among members -- on and off the SAP Community platform.







If you'll be attending SAP TechEd in Las Vegas next month, make sure to stop by the SAP Community booth -- where you'll have the chance to talk to our champions