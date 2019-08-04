What's New? August 2019

SAP Community at SAP TechEd in Las Vegas
August 29, 2019
Rolling into Vegas -- the latest blog post from Craig Cmehil, head of the Community & Influencers team -- gives an overview of all the cool stuff you can expect from the Developer & Community Relations team at SAP TechEd in Las Vegas, kicking off on September 24. Once again, the Developer Garage will feature plenty of training and networking opportunities, including the Community Lounge, where you'll be able to meet Craig and his team, attend sessions, hang out with other members, get a new avatar picture for your SAP Community profile, play with puppies, and more!
Featured Blog Contributors (May and June 2019)
August 29, 2019
Every two months, we highlight blog posts based on a combination of factors, including quality indicators and traffic analytics. So if you missed some of the best SAP Community content published in May and June, check out this list of contributors and their popular blog posts.
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: August 19 – August 25, 2019
August 27, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for August 19 to August 25, 2019.
New TIP Video: Changing Privacy Settings
August 26, 2019
The new TIP: Changing Privacy Settings video will show you how to adjust your profile to get the most out of your SAP Community experience.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as finding and bookmarking content that interests you, completing missions and earning badges, and changing your email notifications. Check them out!
Congratulations to the SAP Champions!
August 22, 2019
In a new blog post, Kati Fischer of the Community & Influencers team gives an update about the SAP Champions program. The program's manager, Kati congratulates the new SAP Champions and gives her perspective on what the program means for SAP Community.
Announced in a What's New entry in May, the SAP Champions program includes the SAP Community's top contributors. As "champions," they serve as advocates for and representatives of SAP Community. Whether on community.sap.com or at in-person events, they work to create an inclusive and receptive environment where all individuals are welcome to seek help and exchange knowledge. They promote positive constructive behavior among members -- on and off the SAP Community platform.
If you'll be attending SAP TechEd in Las Vegas next month, make sure to stop by the SAP Community booth -- where you'll have the chance to talk to our champions
Congratulations to the SAP TechEd Scholarship 2019 Winners!
August 21, 2019
SAP's Community & Influencers team has chosen the SAP TechEd 2019 Scholarship winners -- thirty in total!
For each SAP TechEd location (i.e., Las Vegas, Barcelona, and Bangalore), ten winners received a free pass -- and each winner will be attending SAP TechEd for the very first time!
We selected winners based on the quality of their applications, particularly by their description of both the impact that attending SAP TechEd would have on their lives and the challenges they face that would otherwise prevent them from attending.
We look forward to meeting the winners at SAP TechEd. And if you're planning to attend, make sure to visit the Community & Influencers area! We'll have more details about our SAP TechEd activities in the coming weeks.
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: August 12 – August 18, 2019
August 20, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for August 12 to August 18, 2019.
New TIP Video: Homepage Overview
August 19, 2019
The new TIP: Homepage Overview video will help you find the content that interests you -- by navigating from the main SAP Community landing page.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as managing your privacy settings and other parts of your member profile, completing missions and earning badges, and getting the most out of your SAP Community experience. Check them out!
Abdel Dadouche — Member of the Month, August 2019
August 13, 2019
Every month, we add a member to our Hall of Fame for exemplary behavior within SAP Community. For August, we recognize Abdel Dadouche, a former SAP employee and long-time community superstar who offers advice to members looking to get more involved in blogging and Q&A.
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: August 5 – August 11, 2019
August 13, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for August 5 to August 11, 2019.
SAP Customer Experience Experts -- Migrating to SAP Community
August 7, 2019
The SAP Community Q&A section is expanding with the recent migration of more than 23,000 questions from the SAP Customer Experience Experts community.
These questions have been tagged with SAP Commerce Cloud -- so expect to see a big jump in the activity for this tag, as SAP Community becomes the go-to location for all questions related to SAP CX solutions (and the question links on SAP Customer Experience Experts redirect to SAP Community).
This migration is bringing more than new questions -- it's also bringing new members. Approximately 5,000 people from SAP Customer Experience Experts have opted to become part of SAP Community.
If you'd like to get to know some of the more active participants from SAP Customer Experience Experts, check out this blog post from Sylwia Ganiec, the manager of the SAP Customer Experience Experts site. In this post, she introduces some of the experts from that community. And if you're an SAP Customer Experience Experts member visiting SAP Community for the first time, you'll want to check out Sylwia's post for helpful tips to get you started in SAP Community.
With this migration, SAP Community becomes an even more valuable resource, providing a convenient destination for an expanding repository of SAP-related information -- with a growing membership base of SAP experts!
Weekly Mission & Badge Roundup: July 29 – August 4, 2019
August 6, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for July 29 to August 4, 2019.
Introducing a New Mission and Badge: Diligent Solver
We have expanded the Solver series (Solver, Avid Solver, Skillful Solver, Master Solver, and Grand Master Solver) to include a new mission and badge: Diligent Solver.
Awarded on a monthly basis, the Diligent Solver badge goes to members who have answered 20 questions during the month and received a combined total of 25 answers up-voted or accepted as correct.
To learn how you can start completing this mission, check out this blog post.