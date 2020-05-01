What's New April 2020

New Filter and Search Function on Missions & Badges Page
April 20, 2020 - The SAP Community Missions and Badges page has been updated with a new search function and a new filtering option. Both new features allow for easier access to the available missions on SAP Community. Be sure to check it out!
Announcement: Planned Downtime Sunday, April 19
April 17, 2020 – On Sunday, April 19th, IT will perform regular system maintenance to several services. The maintenance window will last from 7 to 9 pm, CEST (1 to 3 pm EDT; 10 to 12 am PDT). During this time, users will be able to browse the community, but will not be able to create content (for example, blog posts, questions/answers and comments).
Announcement: Planned Downtime of Blogging Platform
April 8, 2020 - There will be a planned 1-hour downtime of the community blogging platform for general maintenance this Saturday, April 11 starting at 3:30pm CET (9:30am ET; 6:30am PT). Please save your work.
Issue with Q&A Moderation Alerts - Resolved
April 8, 2020 - Update: The issue with Q&A moderation alerts has been resolved.
April 3, 2020 - Due to a recent issue with our Q&A moderation system, we can't access any alerts about questions, answers, and Q&A comments. As a result, if you have submitted a moderation alert for Q&A content, we have been unable to process.
Fixing this issue is a top priority, and we'll announce when the Q&A moderation system is fully functional again. In the meantime, you may continue to submit moderation alerts for questions and answers, but please expect a delay in response from our moderation team.
Please note that this issue only affects the Q&A system. We are continuing to process all moderation alerts for blog posts and blog comments.