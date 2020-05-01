What's New April 2020

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New Filter and Search Function on Missions & Badges Page

April 20, 2020 - The SAP Community Missions and Badges page has been updated with a new search function and a new filtering option. Both new features allow for easier access to the available missions on SAP Community. Be sure to check it out! 

Announcement: Planned Downtime Sunday, April 19

April 17, 2020 – On Sunday, April 19th, IT will perform regular system maintenance to several services. The maintenance window will last from 7 to 9 pm, CEST (1 to 3 pm EDT; 10 to 12 am PDT). During this time, users will be able to browse the community, but will not be able to create content (for example, blog posts, questions/answers and comments).

New Tags Introduced to the Community

April 13, 2020 - The following tags have been introduced to the community:

Customer Portal

SAP Ariba Extensibility

SAP Sales cloud

SAP Young Thinkers

Announcement: Planned Downtime of Blogging Platform

April 8, 2020 - There will be a planned 1-hour downtime of the community blogging platform for general maintenance this Saturday, April 11 starting at 3:30pm CET (9:30am ET; 6:30am PT). Please save your work.

Issue with Q&A Moderation Alerts - Resolved

April 8, 2020 - Update: The issue with Q&A moderation alerts has been resolved.


April 3, 2020 -  Due to a recent issue with our Q&A moderation system, we can't access any alerts about questions, answers, and Q&A comments. As a result, if you have submitted a moderation alert for Q&A content, we have been unable to process.

Fixing this issue is a top priority, and we'll announce when the Q&A moderation system is fully functional again. In the meantime, you may continue to submit moderation alerts for questions and answers, but please expect a delay in response from our moderation team.

Please note that this issue only affects the Q&A system. We are continuing to process all moderation alerts for blog posts and blog comments.

