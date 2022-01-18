What's New Archive

April 26, 2022 - In the last six months, we have launched new Groups on SAP Community. Starting with SAP TechEd last fall, we now have eight new Groups live including:

SAP TechEd

Join the SAP TechEd group to start conversations and interact with fellow community members, share experiences, and discover conference details and highlights.

Coffee Corner

Come to the new Coffee Corner to join discussion on a variety of topics - not necessarily "work" related - and get to know your fellow SAP Community members.

SAP Learning

SAP Learning Groups help you to develop the knowledge and skills you need for your career. Meet our experts and trainers, ask your questions, and collaborate with other learners to reach your learning goals and to prepare for your SAP Certification exams.

Enterprise Architecture

Join the SAP Enterprise Architecture group to start discussions, share experiences in blog posts, find events, and learn from a community of peers and experts.

SAP Women in Tech

Check out the SAP Women in Tech group to learn about the initiative, view upcoming events, participate in discussions, and extend your network of supporters.

SAP Yerevan

The Yerevan Group is the space for collaboration, expertise exchange, and building connections. Meet fellow SAP professionals and relevant Armenian organizations, ask questions, and learn about latest news and events by SAP Community in Yerevan and the broader Armenia.

And, two Partner Groups:

SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)

Take advantage of this space and use it as a platform for interacting with BTP Experts across the world, for finding out the latest business trends, programs and enablement on SAP Business Technology Platform and for giving feedback on what are important SAP BTP topics for you, your business and your customers.

Post Sales Excellence

The Post-Sales Excellence Group is a community focused on supporting Partners to be successful in the Cloud and establishing a best-in-class Customer Success Practice. Here Partners and SAP engage through discussions and best practice sharing to ultimately help our customers achieve the value of their purchased solutions.