What's New Archive

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

New! Updates to Notifications on SAP Community

If you’ve been in the community awhile, you probably follow tags related to your favorite topics — so you can stay on top of questions and blog posts tied to your areas of expertise and interest. And, if you’ve ever noticed content in your main feeds that didn’t trigger notifications based upon your communications settings, you may have wondered why you don’t always get the alerts you expect.

To address this, we've updated the notifications function so you can receive notifications from more than one tag you follow. To clarify, when publishing a question or a blog post in the community, members may select up to seven managed tags. But in the past, only the first managed tag selected would trigger notifications for members who followed that tag — as presumably that was the primary tag for the content in the eyes of the author. If you followed any of the other managed tags selected for the content (and you didn’t follow the first managed tag that the poster selected), you wouldn’t have received any notifications.

Now, if you follow any of the tags chosen for a question or blog post, regardless of the order in which the tags are selected, you’ll receive a notification — and only one notification, selected based on the order in which the poster picks the tags.

You can read all the details in this blog post: Never Miss Another Question or Post with Your Favorite Tag!

New Topic Page on SAP Community

SAP AI Launchpad

New Tags Available on SAP Community

business process transformation
SAP Signavio Process Accelerators

Tour the SAP Community 2022!

Many of you have already completed the former version of the Tour the SAP Community tutorial. But there's a new one to show you what's been updated! Take the 2022 SAP Community Tour! There is so much happening in SAP Community each year, we wanted to update the current version and create a new one that incorporates new features, such as Groups, Events functionalities and Event badges. Find out more in this blog post.

New Groups!

June 30, 2022 - There are new Groups that went live recently on SAP Community:

Welcome Corner

Global Partner Cloud Architects

SAP CodeJam UI5

Application Development

New Tags on SAP Community

June 24, 2022 - New Tags on SAP Community

SAP Ariba Invoice Management

SAP Ariba open invoice conversion services add-on

SAP Ariba Planning Collaboration

SAP Ariba Procurement, supplemental site add-on

SAP Ariba Sourcing

SAP Ariba Buying

SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing

SAP Ariba Buying, partner edition

SAP Ariba Catalog

SAP Ariba Contract Invoicing

SAP Business Journeys

SAP Business Network for Procurement

SAP Business Technology Platform for Procurement

SAP Central Invoice Management

SAP digital supplier network membership for Supply Chain

New! Events in Groups

June 16, 2022 – You might have noticed a change when you go the Events listing on SAP Community. It’s now in Groups!

The new Group lets us interact with speakers, event organizers, and participants. With this change, there are more opportunities for you to engage with both speakers and attendees as well. It allows you to add events to your calendar, invite other participants, and get notifications on upcoming events.

Join the Group and find an event to get started!

New Topic Pages on SAP Community – May and June

June 16, 2022 – Some pages listed below already existed in the community, but have moved to the new topic page template.

SAP AI Core

ABAP Development

SAP Fiori Tools

SAP Screen Personas

ABAP Testing and Analysis

SAP Business Technology Platform, ABAP Environment

ABAP Connectivity

ABAP Extensibility

SAP Analysis for Microsoft Office

SAP Single Sign-On

SAP Cloud Identity Services

Security

SAP Business Technology Platform Security

Kyma at SAP

SAP BW/4HANA

SAP BTP 中文论坛

New Top Level Navigation on SAP Community

May 4, 2022 - Today you'll notice a slight change to the top level navigation on SAP Community. The biggest difference is that the hover option is no longer part of the experience. You'll need to simply click through each to get to the content below. Check back later this month for more updates on SAP Community!

New Groups on SAP Community

April 26, 2022 - In the last six months, we have launched new Groups on SAP Community. Starting with SAP TechEd last fall, we now have eight new Groups live including:

SAP TechEd

Join the SAP TechEd group to start conversations and interact with fellow community members, share experiences, and discover conference details and highlights.

Coffee Corner

Come to the new Coffee Corner to join discussion on a variety of topics - not necessarily "work" related - and get to know your fellow SAP Community members.

SAP Learning

SAP Learning Groups help you to develop the knowledge and skills you need for your career. Meet our experts and trainers, ask your questions, and collaborate with other learners to reach your learning goals and to prepare for your SAP Certification exams.

Enterprise Architecture

Join the SAP Enterprise Architecture group to start discussions, share experiences in blog posts, find events, and learn from a community of peers and experts.

SAP Women in Tech

Check out the SAP Women in Tech group to learn about the initiative, view upcoming events, participate in discussions, and extend your network of supporters.

SAP Yerevan

The Yerevan Group is the space for collaboration, expertise exchange, and building connections. Meet fellow SAP professionals and relevant Armenian organizations, ask questions, and learn about latest news and events by SAP Community in Yerevan and the broader Armenia.

And, two Partner Groups:

SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)

Take advantage of this space and use it as a platform for interacting with BTP Experts across the world, for finding out the latest business trends, programs and enablement on SAP Business Technology Platform and for giving feedback on what are important SAP BTP topics for you, your business and your customers.

Post Sales Excellence

The Post-Sales Excellence Group is a community focused on supporting Partners to be successful in the Cloud and establishing a best-in-class Customer Success Practice. Here Partners and SAP engage through discussions and best practice sharing to ultimately help our customers achieve the value of their purchased solutions.

New Topic Pages on SAP Community - March and April

April 26, 2022 - The following topic pages went live on SAP Community in late March and April 2022:

SAP Extension Suite

SAP on Db2 for z/OS

SAP Open Source

SAP Transportation Management

SAP Task Center

SAP for Sports and Entertainment

SAP分析云（SAP Analytics Cloud）

SAP Crystal Solutions

SAP Business One Extensibility

Digital Innovation and Technology Management

SAP Extended Warehouse Management

New Topic Pages on SAP Community - February and March

March 18, 2022 – The following topic pages went live on SAP Community in February and March 2022:

SAP Cloud Application Programming Model

SAP Process Automation

SAP Integrated Business Planning

SAP Intelligent Asset Management

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

New Tags and Name Changes on SAP Community

February 11, 2022 – New Tags and Name Changes on SAP Community 

New

SAP Group Reporting Data Collection

SAP Task Center

SAP Process Automation

Personalized Recommendation

API Management

Retired

SAP API Management

SAP Hybris Merchandising
SAP Vehicle Insights

Name Changed

SAP Process Collaboration Hub -> Name Changed from SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub to SAP Process Collaboration Hub

SAP Business Network Supplier for Android -> Name Changed from SAP Ariba Supplier for Android to SAP Business Network Supplier for Android

SAP Business Network Supplier for iOS -> Name Changed from SAP Ariba Supplier for iOS to SAP Business Network Supplier for iOS

SAP Business Network Supplier-> Name Changed from SAP Ariba Supplier to SAP Business Network Supplier

Localization services -> Name Changed from SAP Localization Hub to localization services

SAP Sapphire, Name changed from SAPPHIRE NOW -> to SAP Sapphire

New Topic Pages on SAP Community - January

February 4, 2022 – The following topic pages went live in December 2021 and January 2022:

December:

SAP for Travel and Transportation

SAP Advanced SQL Migration

SAP Digital Supply Chain Management, Edition for SAP S/4HANA

January:

SAP Interactive Forms and SAP Forms Service by Adobe

SAP Graph

SAP Ariba Extensibility