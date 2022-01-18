What's New Archive

New! Updates to Notifications on SAP Community
To address this, we've updated the notifications function so you can receive notifications from more than one tag you follow. To clarify, when publishing a question or a blog post in the community, members may select up to seven managed tags. But in the past, only the first managed tag selected would trigger notifications for members who followed that tag — as presumably that was the primary tag for the content in the eyes of the author. If you followed any of the other managed tags selected for the content (and you didn’t follow the first managed tag that the poster selected), you wouldn’t have received any notifications.
Now, if you follow any of the tags chosen for a question or blog post, regardless of the order in which the tags are selected, you’ll receive a notification — and only one notification, selected based on the order in which the poster picks the tags.
You can read all the details in this blog post: Never Miss Another Question or Post with Your Favorite Tag!
New Topic Page on SAP Community
Tour the SAP Community 2022!
New Groups!
June 30, 2022 - There are new Groups that went live recently on SAP Community:
Global Partner Cloud Architects
New! Events in Groups
June 16, 2022 – You might have noticed a change when you go the Events listing on SAP Community. It’s now in Groups!
The new Group lets us interact with speakers, event organizers, and participants. With this change, there are more opportunities for you to engage with both speakers and attendees as well. It allows you to add events to your calendar, invite other participants, and get notifications on upcoming events.
New Topic Pages on SAP Community – May and June
June 16, 2022 – Some pages listed below already existed in the community, but have moved to the new topic page template.
SAP Business Technology Platform, ABAP Environment
SAP Analysis for Microsoft Office
SAP Business Technology Platform Security
New Groups on SAP Community
April 26, 2022 - In the last six months, we have launched new Groups on SAP Community. Starting with SAP TechEd last fall, we now have eight new Groups live including:
Join the SAP TechEd group to start conversations and interact with fellow community members, share experiences, and discover conference details and highlights.
Come to the new Coffee Corner to join discussion on a variety of topics - not necessarily "work" related - and get to know your fellow SAP Community members.
SAP Learning Groups help you to develop the knowledge and skills you need for your career. Meet our experts and trainers, ask your questions, and collaborate with other learners to reach your learning goals and to prepare for your SAP Certification exams.
Join the SAP Enterprise Architecture group to start discussions, share experiences in blog posts, find events, and learn from a community of peers and experts.
Check out the SAP Women in Tech group to learn about the initiative, view upcoming events, participate in discussions, and extend your network of supporters.
The Yerevan Group is the space for collaboration, expertise exchange, and building connections. Meet fellow SAP professionals and relevant Armenian organizations, ask questions, and learn about latest news and events by SAP Community in Yerevan and the broader Armenia.
And, two Partner Groups:
SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)
Take advantage of this space and use it as a platform for interacting with BTP Experts across the world, for finding out the latest business trends, programs and enablement on SAP Business Technology Platform and for giving feedback on what are important SAP BTP topics for you, your business and your customers.
The Post-Sales Excellence Group is a community focused on supporting Partners to be successful in the Cloud and establishing a best-in-class Customer Success Practice. Here Partners and SAP engage through discussions and best practice sharing to ultimately help our customers achieve the value of their purchased solutions.
New Topic Pages on SAP Community - March and April
April 26, 2022 - The following topic pages went live on SAP Community in late March and April 2022:
SAP for Sports and Entertainment
SAP Business One Extensibility
Digital Innovation and Technology Management
New Topic Pages on SAP Community - February and March
March 18, 2022 – The following topic pages went live on SAP Community in February and March 2022:
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model
SAP Integrated Business Planning
SAP Intelligent Asset Management
New Topic Pages on SAP Community - January
February 4, 2022 – The following topic pages went live in December 2021 and January 2022:
December:
SAP for Travel and Transportation
SAP Digital Supply Chain Management, Edition for SAP S/4HANA
January:
SAP Interactive Forms and SAP Forms Service by Adobe