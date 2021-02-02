What's New

Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Platform on SAP Community

February 3, 2021 – SAP S/4HANA Cloud has a new home in the SAP Community. You can read more in this blog post.

The SAP Community is our digital front door connecting SAP customers, partners and experts. In order to provide a world-class experience, the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Community has migrated to the SAP Community and we are excited to launch the new SAP S/4HANA Cloud Topic Page

You’ll notice some additional changes to the topic page template as well with this new page launch. The new features allow you to “Follow” the page, ask a question easily, and start a blog post, and find related topics from within the topic page.

