Community Support

Technical Support
For technical or moderation related support, or for general inquiries about the Community experience, please take the appropriate action as explained below:
- For technical support, send an email with detailed description to the IT Support team at SAPNetwork@SAP.com.
- For questions and concerns about topics related to moderation, reach out to moderators@sap.com.
General inquiries
For general inquiries about the SAP Community experience, send an email to community@sap.com
Report a bug
- To submit a bug report, use this link. It will pre-populate the primary tag as “SAP Community.” Type the title and add a description as prompted.
- To offer suggestions about improving the community (or to vote for requests for new features), please visit the Customer Influence site (formerly known as Idea Place).
If you need to find SAP product downloads, search for knowledge based articles, or open an incident report about an SAP product, please visit the SAP Support Portal.
If you are looking for help with a solution-related problem or have questions about SAP technology and services, please search SAP.com for the information that you require. If you don't find an answer, consider asking a question within the Community following the steps in the Q&A guidelines.