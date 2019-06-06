SAP CodeJam-WWDC

Meeting Time & Location
Date: Thursday June 6, 2019
Time: Join us at any time between 9am - 6pm
Location: Hyatt Place San Jose/Downtown (Salon 1), 282 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113, USA
Prerequisites
So you can get the most of your time with us, please make sure you:
- Have downloaded SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS version 3.0 SP01.
- Have a trial account on SAP Cloud Platform. See Get a Free Trial Account on SAP Cloud Platform.
You can also:
- Enable the SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services. See Enable SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services.
- After installing the SDK configure Mobile Services in the iOS Assistant. See Configure Mobile Services in the iOS Assistant
NOTE: Bring your MacBook and devices with you and we can’t wait to see what you can build in your time with us!