SAP CodeJam-WWDC

Let’s meet up in San Jose, CA on Thursday June 6 and you can see how to build an app using the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS. Bring your MacBook and devices and we will provide you with use cases, data and access to experts. You’ll get to use your Swift skills, explore the SDK, build your app, and have a little fun!

In addition, find out more about the Apple and SAP partnership and learn about what it takes to build apps for the enterprise. So, come by, explore & discuss the business side of building iOS apps and discover new opportunities!