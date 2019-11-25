Looking for answers from SAP Community members? Following this guidance will help you get the information you need.

Take the Ask and Answer Questions on SAP Community tutorial to familiarize yourself with everything you need to know about questions and answers on SAP Community.

Watch this video featuring members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team to get tips for asking questions on SAP Community.

Before you ask a question, please browse the community in case this question has been answered already.

If you need to create a new question, start with a descriptive title that briefly outlines what your question is about. A clear question title will help community members gain a quick initial understanding of your question. It will also help community members find your question when they are searching for similar answers.

When writing your question, please share what steps you took that led you to your question. If you don't, community members might tell you to take actions you've already tried yourself.

Make sure that your question is very specific. Provide as many details as possible -- such as which product version you are using and what error message you're receiving.

Remember: Asking a good question will more likely result in a good answer that you were after! (For additional tips, read the Help us to help you -- good questions beget good answers blog post.)

To submit your question, select Ask a Question and begin to fill in the fields (shown below) -- following the guidance that appears on this page.

When you start entering the question title, the system automatically searches for similar questions in SAP Community and will list the results on your screen while you are typing.