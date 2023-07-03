SAP Partner Groups
SAP Community Partner Groups enable partners across the globe to come together to learn, share and collaborate with other partners and SAP experts, connect and network, get the latest updates and participate in discussions, share insights and experiences, engage and follow events, and more.
Exclusively for SAP Partners, we are excited to announce the launch of our private partner-only groups, tailored exclusively for SAP partners like you! We encourage you to make the most of these groups as an alternative to the public community forums.
Pros of Joining an SAP Partner Group
Exclusive Access: As SAP partners, you gain access to a wealth of resources specifically designed for your needs and aligned with your goals. Partner groups host a blend of curated content, targeted insights, and ongoing programs that you won't find in public communities.
Foster Collaboration: Partner groups facilitate seamless networking with fellow partners, fostering the exchange of best practices, strategies, and project experiences. By working together, partners can drive better results and continuously improve the collective knowledge base.
Dedicated Support: Partner groups provide partners with dedicated support from SAP experts and partner-focused teams, ensuring comprehensive assistance and faster issue resolution.
Customized Learning & Training: Partner groups feature tailored learning opportunities, including best practice guides, case studies, and webinars, enabling partners to further develop their skills and stay up to date with the latest SAP technologies and market trends.
Accessing Partner Groups
*Prerequisite: To access SAP Partner groups, a partner must have either an S-user ID or a Universal ID. In the upcoming months, obtaining a Universal ID will become mandatory for partners to ensure continued access.
- Browse and request to join partner groups: Within the partner area, you will find various private and public partner groups relevant to your line of business or interests. To join a specific partner group, click on the group's name, and then click on "Request to Join" or "Join Group" button on the group's page.
- Customize your experience: Customize your SAP Community experience by managing your group memberships, updating your user profile, setting up content subscriptions, and more. Visit your account settings or user profile page to make these adjustments.
Note: To provision a Universal ID, please follow these steps: (1) Visit the SAP Universal ID website, (2) sign up for an account using your company email, and (3) link your existing S-user ID to your new Universal ID.