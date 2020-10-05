September 30, 2020 – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, there will be a 3-hour planned downtime on SAP Community between 11 am CEST (5 am ET, 2 am PT).

This planned downtime will impact the following SAP Cloud Platform (SCP) based services:

activity stream

content tagging service

gamification notification service

GDPR service

metadata service

moderation service

subscription service

tag suggestion service

user management service

Please plan your work accordingly.