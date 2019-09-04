What's New? September 2019

September 18, 2019
Looking to find an expert in your area with the knowledge you need? Connect with them by searching the new SAP Community Influencers finder for SAP professionals and members of our influencer programs, such as SAP Champions, SAP Mentors, SAP Technology Ambassadors, and more – filtering your results by country, expertise, and more!
September 17, 2019
The “unconference” meetups happening in the Community Lounge during SAP TechEd Las Vegas will give you a way to connect with SAP customers, partners, and employees at the conference — to discuss the topics that you want to tackle. Read this blog post to learn more about unconferences and find out how you can schedule yours!
September 17, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for September 9 to 15.
September 13, 2019
If you'll be in SAP TechEd Las Vegas, you won't want to miss the Community Talks! Delivered by SAP Community members, Community Talks are 20-minute presentations covering SAP-related projects, tips and tricks specific to a product or technology, or personal experiences that helped accelerate careers. Read this blog post to learn more about these presentations and to see the schedule of Community Talks.
September 12, 2019
This new TIP video shows how you can personalize your profile with a photo.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as finding and bookmarking content that interests you, completing missions and earning badges, and changing your email notifications. Check them out!
September 10, 2019
September 9, 2019
On Wednesday, September 11, SAP Community is getting a new home.
You'll still be able to access SAP Community from SAP.com -- but not from the very top navigation. Instead, you'll find us in the Services and Support drop-down.
Bookmarked SAP Community pages will redirect to our new home, and sap.com/community.html will bring you to our homepage…although we encourage everyone to remember community.sap.com as the best way to get to SAP Community!
You'll see some changes to the look of the new site. For example, we've overhauled the topic pages -- and you can experience them for yourselves come Wednesday. Most noticeably, we'll have our own site navigation (see below), an update that should come as a relief to those who find the mega menu cumbersome.
We are in the process of rolling out another new feature for the site too, and we'll announce that in a future What's New update.
September 9, 2019
The SAP TechEd 2019 Tutorial Mission contest closed on August 30, and we have randomly chosen the winners. Thanks to the contest, three hundred people received passes to the show floor -- one hundred for SAP TechEd 2019 Las Vegas, one hundred for SAP TechEd 2019 Barcelona, and one hundred for SAP TechEd 2019 Bangalore! The Developer & Community Relations team is in the process of notifying the winners, and the SAP TechEd registration teams will then follow up with the winners to let them know how they can claim their prizes. Congratulations to the winners -- and thanks to everyone who participated!
September 6, 2019
This new TIP video provides an overview of the profile that members use for SAP Community.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as finding and bookmarking content that interests you, completing missions and earning badges, and changing your email notifications. Check them out!
September 4, 2019
September 30, 2019
"Unconference" meetups give you a chance to talk about just any topic that appeals to you — with people who also find that topic interesting. And if you'll be at SAP TechEd in Barcelona, you'll be able to schedule your own unconferences in our Community Lounge area. Read this blog post to learn more!
September 30, 2019
Every two months, we highlight blog posts based on a combination of factors, including quality indicators and traffic analytics. So if you missed some of the best SAP Community content published in July and August, check out this list of contributors and their popular blog posts.
September 27, 2019
If you earned a Random Day Surprise badge on September 19, congratulations -- you're one of the important members who help make SAP Community possible. By commenting, liking content, and more, you take actions that drive engagement and create a true sense of community. Here are part 1 and part 2 of the list of these badge earners!
September 27, 2019
This new TIP video shows how to get started completing missions and earning badges on the SAP Community.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as finding and bookmarking content that interests you and personalizing your profile. Check them out!
September 25, 2019
September 23, 2019
The new Writing and Publishing Blog Posts on SAP Community tutorial will teach you how to find and use the blogging tool, best practices for writing blog posts, ways to manage your blog content, how to connect with your audience, and which blogging missions you can complete.
Complete the tutorial and earn the Blogging Savvy badge for your profile!
September 20, 2019
The SAP Community topic pages provide a direct method for accessing blog posts, questions and answers, and other content by category, as well as for finding and sharing other information dedicated to specific SAP products, solutions, industries, and strategic focus areas.
There are dozens of topic pages, and we're expanding to cover even more subjects. We recently added two: DevOps and SAP Leonardo.
The DevOps page harmonizes all existing DevOps information and offerings at SAP.
The SAP Leonardo page gives members a destination where they can follow and join the conversation with other users around the world about this combination of intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise that can help you optimize your processes and resources and ignite innovation in any area of your business.
September 19, 2019
Craig Cmehil, the head of the Community & Influencers team, has scheduled an "unconference" during SAP TechEd in Las Vegas. If you'll be at the show, you won't want to miss this open forum, where you'll have a chance to talk to Craig about any and all topics related to SAP Community. The meetup takes place in the Community Lounge on Thursday, September 26, at 10:00 a.m. Vegas time. For more details, check out this post from Craig.
September 19, 2019
This new TIP video shows how you can change your email notification settings in the SAP Community so you never miss important and relevant content.
We recently updated all of our TIPs videos. These short videos cover topics such as finding and bookmarking content that interests you, completing missions and earning badges, and personalizing your profile. Check them out!
September 18, 2019
Stop by the Community Lounge, located within the Developer Garage area, during SAP TechEd Las Vegas, so you can share your favorite music, get song recommendations from other members, and become part of the perfect SAP TechEd playlist! Learn more in this blog post .
September 11, 2019
Every month, we add a member to our Hall of Fame for exemplary behavior within SAP Community. For September, we recognize Saurabh Kabra, who achieved his dream of working abroad -- and has answered hundreds of SAP Community questions, earning the Skillful Solver badge in the process.