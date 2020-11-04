What's New October 2020
Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

User Experience Survey: How are we doing?

October 7, 2020 - Starting this week and for the next few weeks, while you are visiting the SAP Community site you may be presented with an opportunity to provide feedback in regard to your online community experience. 

This is part of an ongoing program where we look for your input in helping us identify areas that we can improve upon to make your experience better. 

The survey should take less than 5 minutes of your time. Many of the enhancements that we have made to the site have been identified as a result of your input. Thank you.

Answered Questions Can Now Be Edited

October 7, 2020 - We have rolled back the limitation that questions could not be edited once they are answered. This feature allows the author of a question to edit it for clarity or spelling errors only.  Revisions will be visible for all users.

New: SAP Event Speaker 2020 Badges!

October 5, 2020 - SAP Community will be awarding a new SAP Event Speaker 2020 badge (see below). This badge is for speakers at SAP events that are not community-driven and that do not currently have their own speaker badge (such as SAP TechEd or Online Track).

New SAP Community Tags

October 5, 2020 - The following tags went live on SAP Community:

Intelligent Enterprise Technology

Future of Work

The following tags were renamed :

SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory, Kyma runtime to SAP Cloud Platform , Kyma runtime

SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory, serverless runtime to SAP Cloud Platform Serverless Runtime

SAP Business Application Studio to SAP Cloud Platform Business Application Studio

What's New 2019 Archive

What's New 2019

On this page