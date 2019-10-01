October 4, 2019

We held Community Talks at SAP TechEd in Vegas. We're holding them in Barcelona. And now we want to add them to Bangalore!

Delivered by SAP Community members for SAP Community members, Community Talks are 20-minute sessions (followed by 5 to 8 minutes for Q&A) where speakers have the opportunity to talk about their SAP career journey, lessons learned during SAP-related projects or tasks, tips they can share with their peers, or how to build their brand in the community.

If you'd like to give a Community Talk in Bangalore, learn how you can submit your proposal.