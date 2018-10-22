On September 27, 2018, new designs and features were rolled out for the SAP Community -- the first of many improvements designed to deliver a better member experience. Craig Cmehil gave a sneak peek of the progress earlier this week. Now you can see the updates live for yourself!
A Q&A environment that makes it easier to identify which questions have been answered, directs members to tips to consider before asking anything, and provides related questions for anyone looking to learn even more
And that's just for now. The improvements aren't stopping here. The evolution continues, so keep an eye on the "What's New" section for future announcements!
SAP Community recently held a contest to give members a chance to attend an SAP TechEd conference for the first time! Open only to members who had never been to SAP TechEd, the contest invited participants to write a blog post about why they wanted to attend the event and to shoot videos explaining how they got involved with SAP offerings.
Winners
Many thanks to everyone who entered the SAP TechEd Explorer Scholarship contest -- and congratulations to those who earned free passes! Here are the winners -- with links to their entries: