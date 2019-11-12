SAP for Retail: SAP provides an integrated suite of applications, intelligent technologies, and a digital platform for retailers to pursue innovative business models and deliver relevant personalized customer experiences anywhere, anytime.

CPaaS Engagement Solutions from SAP Digital Interconnect: SAP Digital Interconnect is a leader in the digital ecosystem. Its comprehensive CPaaS portfolio streamlines the integration of multichannel communications and micro-services into backend systems and apps to provide secure, reliable, and immersive experiences for intelligent enterprises.





Mindfulness-Based Emotional Intelligence: Emotional intelligence and mindfulness practices rooted in contemporary neuroscience bring a human touch to digital transformation. In this community we want to discuss and share ideas how these concepts can be applied in the workplace in order to create a value-oriented culture in which everybody can unlock his full potential.



