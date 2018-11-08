November 21, 2018

As shown on SAP Community Release Notes (a wiki page that you should watch/follow, so you can get instant notifications when we roll out bi-weekly updates), new features and bug fixes came to the SAP Community platform today.

Of particular importance to the developers who write blog posts: We've added Swift and Perl to the list of supported languages. That means you can now insert Swift and Perl code samples when publishing.

Check back in early December for a new a batch of release highlights!