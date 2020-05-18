Primary Tags Now Available in All Languages
May 20, 2020 - The community has now removed tag language dependencies so users can select any tag for any currently supported language on blogs and questions.
May 20, 2020 - There are now 10 new subpages under the S/4HANA topic page that is dedicated to the S/4HANA on-premise.
These are the new pages that were created:
Read this blog post for more details.
May 13, 2020 – When you’re writing a blog post and adding images, you want the reader to be able to clearly view the image, correct? Now, with the latest UX improvement, readers can click on the image to make it full screen (it’s original size) for better viewing.
May 8, 2020 – If you have questions that you want to ask on SAP Community, you'll benefit from this advice from members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team.
Learn more in Tips for Asking Questions on SAP Community and Tips for Answering Questions on SAP Community.
Some key tips include:
You'll also want to visit our Resources section for additional guidance about asking questions on SAP Community.
May 1, 2020 - There will be a planned technical maintenance of people.sap.com on Monday, 4th May starting at 8 am CET (2 am ET; May 3 11 pm PT) for 24 hours. During this time, registered users will not be able to edit personal data in their profiles (e.g. name, bio, expertise, visibility settings), or upload avatars.