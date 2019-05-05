May 29, 2019





In support of recent member-driven initiatives -- and to help increase the number of questions with accepted answers -- the SAP Community team is introducing a new Q&A policy for upvotes.





We are currently developing a new feature that will automatically accept answers after 5+ number of net votes. And while we're waiting for that feature to roll out, we'll accept the answers manually. Once every 14 days, we’ll run a report that identifies answers with 5+ votes, and we’ll go through the process of accepting them ourselves.





By basing the correct answers on upvotes, we give our members the power to identify the best solutions to problems, while improving the SAP Community as a resource for useful information.





To learn more, please read this blog post.