March 28, 2019





Starting today, and continuing over the next few days, you'll see changes to the reputation section of your profile that reflect your contributions to SAP Community Network (SCN) -- prior to the migration to SAP Community in October 2016. For example, your SCN lifetime points will be added to your karma credits, likes and views for your older blog posts will be restored, and your SCN badges will be displayed together with your SAP Community badges. As part of these changes, we'll remove the Legacy Reputation section from your profile (replacing it with a new badge that represents your SCN status) and provide a new badge to veteran bloggers. In addition, you'll gain access to your karma credit log, allowing you to see which activities have affected your karma credits.



For more details, please see this blog post.