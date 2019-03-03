March 28, 2019
Starting today, and continuing over the next few days, you'll see changes to the reputation section of your profile that reflect your contributions to SAP Community Network (SCN) -- prior to the migration to SAP Community in October 2016. For example, your SCN lifetime points will be added to your karma credits, likes and views for your older blog posts will be restored, and your SCN badges will be displayed together with your SAP Community badges. As part of these changes, we'll remove the Legacy Reputation section from your profile (replacing it with a new badge that represents your SCN status) and provide a new badge to veteran bloggers. In addition, you'll gain access to your karma credit log, allowing you to see which activities have affected your karma credits.
For more details, please see this blog post.
March 27, 2019
Hosted by the SAP Community team, the free Community Calls are some of the most engaging webinars around -- addressing a variety of topics of interest to SAP Community members.
The next Community Call will take place on April 8, and it will cover the changes to the process for downloading and uploading SAP Notes.
March 26, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for March 18 – 24, 2019.
March 19, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for March 11 – 17, 2019.
March 19, 2019
Roughly every two weeks, our implementation team rolls out new features and bug fixes for SAP Community. (You can find the full list on the SAP Community Release Notes page.)
The most recent release addressed two issues reported by community members:
March 15, 2019
Our reputation program rewards SAP Community members for writing popular blog posts and answering questions correctly. But a community is everywhere and anywhere, so members can also complete missions and earn badges by participating in events!
We've expanded our available missions and badges to recognize people for organizing, attending, and/or supporting SAP CodeJam, SAP Stammtisch, and ABAP events.
Learn more on our Missions and Badges page.
March 12, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for March 4 – 10, 2019.
March 8, 2019
From Friday, March 8, to Monday, March 11, we'll be performing maintenance within the Q&A section of SAP Community. During this time, you may experience longer-than-usual load times with questions and answers.
March 5, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for February 25 to March 3, 2019.
March 4, 2019
Every month, we add a member to our Hall of Fame for exemplary behavior within SAP Community. For March, we honor Manoj Khavatkopp, who has learned much from Member of the Month recipients -- and who is now paying it forward as a Member of the Month himself.