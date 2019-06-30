July 30, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for July 22 to July 28, 2019.
July 23, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for July 15 to July 21, 2019: part 1, part 2, part 3.
July 16, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for July 8 to 14, 2019.
July 9, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for July 1 to July 7, 2019.
July 3, 2019
Every month, we add a member to our Hall of Fame for exemplary behavior within SAP Community. For July, we recognize Vikas Kumar Singh. Starting as a member intent on racking up points and earning badges, Vikas has grown to appreciate the bigger picture of sharing knowledge and training others.
July 2, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for June 24 to June 30, 2019.