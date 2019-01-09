January 31, 2019





Whether you're a new member or long-time participant, the Tour the SAP Community tutorial provides a fast and fun way to learn how to get the most out of your community experience.

This newly launched tutorial covers a variety of community basics, including Rules of Engagement, profile personalization, followed activities and notifications, questions and answers, and blogging.

Gaining (or brushing up on your) SAP Community knowledge is just one of the benefits of the tutorial. Any member at the Subscriber blogger level will move up to the Contributor level upon completion of the tutorial. Also, everyone who completes the tutorial will earn a brand-new Tour the Community badge!

To learn more about this new tutorial, please read the Tour the SAP Community and Earn a New Badge blog post.