What's New February 2020
Want to know the latest and greatest news about SAP Community? Then you're in the right spot! Here you'll find links to recent announcements about SAP Community programs, developments, strategy, and more.

Updates to Navigation for Topic Pages

February 17, 2020 -- We have rolled out navigation changes to our topic pages that will make it easier for you to navigate between the main (parent) topic pages and any of a topic's sub-pages (child pages).

Previously, any sub-pages (child pages) were independent of -- and disconnected from -- their corresponding main (parent) topic pages in the system and in the navigation. With this change, however, the relation between the pages will be clearer in the navigation.

As you can see, the new "Browse" area on the right side of the pages will show exactly where you are in a topic area -- and give a more convenient way for you to navigate the content. As a result, you'll have a simpler method for browsing the topic content that's important to you.

Announcement: Planned Downtime of Blogging Platform

February 14, 2020 - There will be a planned downtime on blogs.sap.com for up to 1 hour this Saturday, February 15 starting at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET; 5:30 am PT).

Please save your work.

Karma Credit Fix this Weekend

February 14, 2020 – As discussed in this thread and elsewhere, we recently discovered a bug that incorrectly awarded karma credits. We're running a fix this weekend to correct the issue in which moderator-accepted answers awarded karma credits -- and which caused these messages to appear in karma-credit logs. As a result, some members may find that their karma credit total has decreased, since the additional amount that was erroneous will be removed.

Updates to Available Tags

February 13, 2020 -- We've expanded the managed tags available on SAP Community, so you can now ask questions and publish blog posts about the following topics:

We've also renamed several tags to reflect current SAP branding/naming:

  • EWM - Shipping and Receiving [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly EWM - Shipping & Receiving)
  • SAP Cloud for Customer integration with SAP ERP [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer integration with SAP ERP)
  • SAP Intelligent Product Design [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP S/4HANA Cloud for intelligent product design)
  • SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly UI SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe)
  • SAP Litmos Training [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP Litmos)
  • SAP River Rapid Development Environment plug-in [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP Web IDE plug-ins)
  • SAP SuccessFactors HXM Core [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP SuccessFactors HCM Core)
  • SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite)
  • SAP Variant Configuration and Pricing [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SAP Product Configuration)
  • SCM APO Master Data (MD) [Answers] [Blogs] (formerly SCM APO Masterdata (MD))

Missions & Badges Weekly Roundup - February 3-February 9, 2020

Audrey Stevenson publishes a weekly shout-out on Tuesdays to Community members who have earned a 2020 mission the week prior. The list covers all missions earned Monday through Sunday (midnight to midnight, UTC).  

There was another Ripple Effect badge in this week’s roundup. Congratulations go to Peter Spielvogel, who also received the Skillful Blogger badge. You’ll want to follow him to keep an eye out for his future posts. Which blog post earned him that Ripple Effect badge? It’s this one: Planned SAP Fiori tools will simplify SAP Fiori elements development – call for beta.

Read the blog post.

