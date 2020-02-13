Audrey Stevenson publishes a weekly shout-out on Tuesdays to Community members who have earned a 2020 mission the week prior. The list covers all missions earned Monday through Sunday (midnight to midnight, UTC).

There was another Ripple Effect badge in this week’s roundup. Congratulations go to Peter Spielvogel, who also received the Skillful Blogger badge. You’ll want to follow him to keep an eye out for his future posts. Which blog post earned him that Ripple Effect badge? It’s this one: Planned SAP Fiori tools will simplify SAP Fiori elements development – call for beta.



