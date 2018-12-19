December 19, 2018
As of today, we have introduced categorization to our blogging system. Moving forward, in addition to choosing a primary tag before publishing, authors must select one of the new blog categories for their blog posts. In other words, both a primary tag and a category are now mandatory for all new blog posts. We added the new categories to give members an additional option for sorting and searching blog posts, making it easier for them to find content that matches their specific interests.
The categories -- and the reasons for choosing one -- are as follows:
For more information about the new blog categories -- as well as links to additional instructions for using/applying them -- please see the Better Sorting of Blog Content via Categorization post.