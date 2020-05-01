April 8, 2020 - Update: The issue with Q&A moderation alerts has been resolved.





April 3, 2020 - Due to a recent issue with our Q&A moderation system, we can't access any alerts about questions, answers, and Q&A comments. As a result, if you have submitted a moderation alert for Q&A content, we have been unable to process.

Fixing this issue is a top priority, and we'll announce when the Q&A moderation system is fully functional again. In the meantime, you may continue to submit moderation alerts for questions and answers, but please expect a delay in response from our moderation team.

Please note that this issue only affects the Q&A system. We are continuing to process all moderation alerts for blog posts and blog comments.