April 24, 2019





You can earn karma credits through quality contributions to Q&A -- such as having your answers accepted and receiving upvotes for your questions and answers. And now with the new karma log, you can easily see what positive actions are leading to karma accumulation.





Wherever you see your karma credits displayed (such as in the upper right in the All questions area or the Reputation snapshot section of your profile), simply click the number. That will take you to your karma log, where you'll find a chronological listing of everything that earned you karma credits. You'll see how many credits you received, which action earned you the credits, and more.