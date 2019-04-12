April 30, 2019
When filtering questions on the All questions page, you previously had three options across the top: All Questions, Answered, and Unanswered.
With the recently launched interface, we've expanded these options to include filters for questions without any responses (meaning no answers or comments) and questions with answers accepted.
You'll find all of these filter options in the Question Types box in the upper right of the page.
With these additional options, you'll have an easier time finding the questions (and answers) you want.
April 30, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for April 22 – 28, 2019.
April 29, 2019
Hosted by the SAP Community team, the free Community Calls are some of the most engaging webinars around -- addressing a variety of topics of interest to SAP Community members.
Here is the latest call on the schedule: Boost Your Cloud Foundry Edit-Build-Deploy-Test-Debug Speed!, May 16
Register now for the calls that interest you. And if you've missed a call this year, make sure to access the replays.
April 24, 2019
You can earn karma credits through quality contributions to Q&A -- such as having your answers accepted and receiving upvotes for your questions and answers. And now with the new karma log, you can easily see what positive actions are leading to karma accumulation.
Wherever you see your karma credits displayed (such as in the upper right in the All questions area or the Reputation snapshot section of your profile), simply click the number. That will take you to your karma log, where you'll find a chronological listing of everything that earned you karma credits. You'll see how many credits you received, which action earned you the credits, and more.
April 24, 2019
We have added two options to moderation alerts for answers: "Incorrect Answer Accepted" and "Other."
As explained in previous posts about archive migration (please scroll down to see entries from April 19 and 12), we have added these alerts to allow members to report situations where automated analysis chose the wrong answer or formatting errors occurred. But these alerts can apply to other situations, so please use them whenever and where appropriate. By bringing issues with answers to a moderator's attention, you can help improve the quality of information provided in SAP Community!
April 23, 2019
April 23, 2019
At the beginning of 2019, we announced the 2019 Mobile Champions Mission. We are now happy to recognize the first group of Mobile Champions!
For the first quarter of 2019, nineteen people earned the title, and they'll soon see a special badge in their profiles.
We're looking to give out more badges in 2019, so if you want to become a Mobile Champion yourself, then make sure to engage actively with SAP Community content published with mobile-related primary tags. Write blog posts, comment on those you find interesting, and answer questions -- making sure that these posts and questions all have a mobile-related primary tag.
April 19, 2019
As announced on April 12 (please see item below), we have been migrating the content from the discussions archive into our Q&A environment at answers.sap.com. This migration is now complete, and links to the archive discussions will now redirect to migrated questions.
Also, as announced on April 12, we are working to roll out the new moderation alerts that will allow members to notify moderators about formatting issues and questions where the incorrect answers were accepted. Look for a separate announcement soon.
April 19, 2019
April 16, 2019
Our reputation program recognizes members for quality contributions to SAP Community. By answering questions successfully, publishing popular blog posts, and more, members can complete missions and earn badges -- and each week, we celebrate their achievements. Here's the roundup for April 8 – 14, 2019.
April 12, 2019
When we made the transition from SCN to SAP Community in 2016, we moved the bulk of old questions and answers into the discussions archive, accessible at https://archive.sap.com/discussions. That meant visitors could still access the wealth of our accumulated community knowledge, but they couldn't interact with it. The answers given by community experts over the years became part of static, read-only pages.
With the upcoming migration of the archived discussions, however, all of that will change.
Through automated analysis, we added appropriate tags to these older discussions and identified (and accepted) the right answers, and we are now in the process of bringing everything into our Q&A environment at answers.sap.com -- where logged-in members can interact with the content once again (as they already can with any of the questions, comments, and answers within our Q&A system).
After the migration, visitors can still search for -- and find -- the answers that we had archived, but since the content from these discussions will have moved to the live Q&A area, logged-in members will also be able to add comments and propose new answers. If they provided a previous answer, they will even be able to update this response to reflect current releases and developments (if, for example, the solution has changed in the years since the original question was asked).
The migration will begin this weekend and continue for several days. During this period, searching for questions, answers, and discussions may give two results for a single entry -- one in the archives, the other in the Q&A section. This behavior will only be temporary. Once migration is completed, results will only point to content in the Q&A section, and any links to archived discussions will redirect to the migrated versions available in Q&A.
The migration won't affect the archived documents (https://archive.sap.com/documents) at all. You'll still be able to access these materials as you do now, and they'll remain organized by topic.
For the archived discussions, however, organization will shift to our tagging structure. As previously noted, we used automated analysis to apply appropriate tags to the content migrating from the archive, but when a connection wasn't made between an SCN discussion topic and a tag, a Retagging Required tag was applied to the question.
Should you find one of these questions and know how it should be tagged, we ask that you use the Alert Moderator feature to recommend the tag that should be used.