What's New

July 9, 2021 - We have made some improvements to the way all of us engage within SAP Community, namely how we share information, how we treat each other, and how we can continue to learn.
To support this engagement, we have updated our Rules of Engagement to include the following:
User profiles
All information provided in your SAP Community profile should be accurate, true, and current. SAP may restrict your use of the SAP Community if any of the information provided is found to be inaccurate or false. For help updating your profile, follow this tutorial.
Content publication
The SAP Community websites provide a professional network and a set of community tools for connecting, sharing, and collaborating. By posting content in the SAP Community, you agree to allow anyone with access to the SAP Community to view and comment on the content you post.
Grounds for rejection of posts or content removal
SAP reserves the right to monitor the SAP Community site. SAP also retains the right to decline to post any content or remove any previously posted User Content in the SAP Community environment, at our sole discretion.
SAP will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. If you suspect your content has been copied without authorization to any SAP website, refer to SAP Copyright Information for more information about how to submit a notice.
To continue to enjoy the Community, please adhere to our updated SAP Community Rules of Engagement, all of which are documented here. Thank you for continuing to make SAP Community a comfortable learning environment for all.