SAP Community will take a phased approach to support SAP Universal ID, with an initial goal of consolidating member content.

The first phase begins on May 3, 2021, when SAP Community enables an SAP Universal ID login option (also known as Conditional Universal ID).

The Conditional Universal ID login will allow community users to generate an SAP Universal ID account and link other accounts to it. In this phase, members may opt to use an S/P-user ID(s) or their SAP Universal ID credentials to log in. The rest of the community experience will remain the same.

In preparation for the second phase, SAP Community will provide a tool that enables members to consolidate content associated with their various accounts to their SAP Universal ID. When a user runs the tool, all blog posts, questions, comments, and reputation elements will be associated with the member's SAP Universal ID. More information about this tool will be provided later in 2021.

In the second phase, SAP Community will support the SAP Universal ID native integration, where the authentication relies only on the SAP Universal ID credentials. SAP Community will move to the second phase when most of our members have created their SAP Universal ID.

