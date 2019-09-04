Community Support
For technical or moderation related support, or for general inquiries about the Community experience, please take the appropriate action as explained below:
For general inquiries about the SAP Community experience, send an email to community@sap.com
If you need to find SAP product downloads, search for knowledge based articles, or open an incident report about an SAP product, please visit the SAP Support Portal.
If you are looking for help with a solution-related problem or have questions about SAP technology and services, please search SAP.com for the information that you require. If you don't find an answer, consider asking a question within the Community following the steps in the Q&A guidelines.