SAP CodeJam-WWDC
Let’s meet up in San Jose, CA on Thursday June 6 and you can see how to build an app using the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS. Bring your MacBook and devices and we will provide you with use cases, data and access to experts. You’ll get to use your Swift skills, explore the SDK, build your app, and have a little fun! In addition, find out more about the Apple and SAP partnership and learn about what it takes to build apps for the enterprise. So, come by, explore & discuss the business side of building iOS apps and discover new opportunities!

Meeting Time & Location

Date: Thursday June 6, 2019
Time: Join us at any time between 9am - 6pm
Location: Hyatt Place San Jose/Downtown (Salon 1), 282 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113, USA

Prerequisites

So you can get the most of your time with us, please make sure you:

You can also:

  • Enable the SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services. See Enable SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services.
  • After installing the SDK configure Mobile Services in the iOS Assistant. See Configure Mobile Services in the iOS Assistant

NOTE: Bring your MacBook and devices with you and we can’t wait to see what you can build in your time with us!