Rules of Engagement
By registering and using SAP Community, you agree that you are subject to and will comply with the terms set forth below as well as the SAP Terms of Use.

Participation Etiquette

  • Encourage free sharing of knowledge.
  • Respect fellow members as human beings, along with the diversity of our members’ backgrounds, perspectives, education, and experiences.
  • Be supportive of each other -- you were new once too.
  • Be polite and friendly.
  • Be tolerant and considerate.
  • Act professionally, ethically and with integrity.
  • Do not behave in an abusive, demeaning, discriminatory, defamatory, or harassing manner, and refrain from abusive, obscene or offensive language.
  • Do not engage in personal attacks or bullying.

User Profile Information

All information provided in your SAP Community profile should accurate and current. SAP may restrict your use of the SAP Community if any of the information provided is found to be false.

Content Publication

  • The SAP Community website provides a professional network and a set of community tools for connecting, sharing, and collaborating. By posting content in the SAP Community, you agree to allow anyone with access to the SAP Community to access the content you post.
  • Do not post material that is confidential to you, or to a third party.
  • Do not post images unless you have the rights to display the imagery in this context.
  • Do not post content that is intended to impersonate another individual.

Unacceptable Content

  • Spam.
  • Content copied and posted without the permission of the content owner (e.g., text, photos, videos).
  • Personally identifying, confidential, or private information (e.g., e-mail, phone number, userID, address).
  • Content or comments primarily designed to drive traffic to, increase the search rankings of, generating revenue from, or gain any other personal benefit from a non-SAP site, product, or service.
  • Posts that are of duplicate content, whether from a single account or across multiple accounts from the same user, within the community. Please note that syndicated or cross-posted content is allowed if the source of content is stated.
  • Content copied from another Community member or copied from SAP materials, such as SAP help files or SAP training documents.

Grounds for Rejections of Posts or Content Removal

  • SAP reserves the right, but does not have the obligation, to monitor SAP Community sites. SAP also retains the right to decline to post any content or remove any previously posted User Content in SAP Community environment, at our sole discretion.
  • SAP will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. If you suspect your content has been copied without authorization to any SAP website, refer to SAP Copyright Information for more information about how to submit a notice.

There are a few things you cannot do in SAP Community. These are actions that could lead to rejection of a post or removal of your content. Please be diligent and avoid these behaviors.

    • Content that is discriminatory: Posting content that discriminates against members based on any perceived differences, including but not limited to, differences in culture, race, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and physical ability. Read more on SAP’s diversity values.
    • Content that is threatening or defamatory towards any other member or towards an SAP employee.
    • "Rants," "slams," or legal threats against SAP or another company or competitor.
    • Copyright infringement: The SAP Terms of Use require that all content submitted to SAP Community be original content created by the author or reproduced with the permission of the copyright owner.

If you see anyone violating these Rules, please let us know. SAP reserves the right to investigate any violation of these Rules and to take appropriate remedial action, including, but not limited to, suspending, restricting, or terminating your ability to participate in SAP Community.

On this page